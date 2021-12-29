Tucked away in the South Villages, a little over a mile from the entrance to the Village of Fenney, stands a house of worship that calls itself "a small church with a big heart."
But Adamsville Baptist Church is much more than that.
"We are the oldest church in Sumter County," Pastor Ken Scrubbs said. "The church was founded in 1850, three years before Sumter County was even formed. In those early years, the only structures that were standing in what was called Adamsville were this church, a courthouse, a general store and the home of the town's founder, John Adams."
Adamsville Baptist has seen a host of changes over the decades, particularly in recent years, as the South Villages grows around it. But as the church continues on, it is trying to become more welcoming to its congregation, which includes residents of The Villages, Wildwood, Coleman and elsewhere.
"When visitors come to the church, they'll see some changes we are doing on the outside," Scrubbs said. "We've added a new electronic sign in front of our property on (Warm Springs Avenue) as well as updated the landscaping. We've restored our children's playground, adding swings and other equipment."
Children and families are important to Adamsville Baptist's future.
"If you don't have kids in the church, you have a dying church," Scrubbs said.
Adamsville Baptist is doubling down on becoming a church that is more welcoming to children and families. Last year, the church welcomed Travis and Jenna Childs and their three children to the church family.
Travis' family has a long history with Adamsville Baptist, as his great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother were two of the church's 19 charter members when the sanctuary officially became a Baptist church in 1946. Today, Travis is the church's technical director, making sure worship services are being broadcast on Facebook and YouTube.
Jenna is the church's ministry assistant and her role includes relaunching a children's ministry.
"We have a Girl Scout troop meeting on Mondays, and a children's Bible study that runs on Wednesday nights in conjunction with adult Bible study," Jenna said. "We also held a vacation Bible school over the summer and are looking to add more events to the calendar."
The Childses are one of several families with children who regularly attend Adamsville Baptist worship and events, but Scrubbs said the church sees plenty of interested visitors, regardless of age or where they live.
The church also remains active in helping the community at large. Three times a week, church staff and volunteers feed 45 community members by picking up food from the Wildwood Soup Kitchen and delivering it to clients in Wildwood, Leesburg and Lake Panasoffkee. The church currently is in the process of converting a kitchen on its property into a commercial kitchen to prepare food on-site and deliver those meals to the community.
Scrubbs became Adamsville Baptist's pastor in 2019 after spending 20 years with First Baptist Church of Leesburg. While at FBC Leesburg, he founded the Genesis Center, which served as an after-school mentoring and tutoring program for area children. Scrubbs is using that background to make Adamsville Baptist a multigenerational church that is welcoming to all.
"We are hearing from Villagers who are offering to help with our family programs once we are able to expand them," he said. "Our congregation is very enthusiastic that Adamsville Baptist is a church that is welcoming to people of all ages, and is one that mentors and encourages young people about their faith."
Since Scrubbs joined the Adamsville Baptist family, the church has seen its membership more than triple from 30 last year to around 100 today. Congregants say the pastor played a major role in why they joined.
Vickie Gentry, of the Village of McClure, moved to The Villages from Dayton, Ohio, last year. She went to Church of Christ sanctuaries in Ohio, but when she came to Florida, she was struggling to find a church to call home.
"As I was driving one Sunday, I came by Adamsville Baptist, and a voice told me to give this church an opportunity," Gentry said. "I lived 5 minutes from Adamsville Baptist and passed it a number of times, but this was the first time I felt like I should go there."
Gentry said she was not used to a church with a smaller congregation, but she finds the Adamsville Baptist family warm and caring. She gave particularly high praise to Scrubbs, calling him a preacher who finds a way to speak directly to you, even when you are one of dozens in the sanctuary.
Gentry also noted that Scrubbs does not treat congregants like they are a number. Instead, he wants to know each and every member of the church.
"You can't just open the church doors and expect them to come in," Scrubbs said. "You need to let the community know that you are there, that you are an active participant in the area. Since coming to Adamsville Baptist, I've walked this community twice, spoke with residents, listened to what they had to say. The greatest impact is spreading the word and letting people know that you are there."
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119 ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
