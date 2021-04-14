When Florida destinations encountered pandemic-related challenges, Visit Florida turned to residents, urging them to visit their state’s vast tourism offerings. The numbers suggest it worked. Visit Florida, the state’s public-private tourism marketer, launched its first tourism marketing campaign since the beginning of the pandemic marketing the state’s destinations to in-state travelers. The campaign, launched in September 2020, emphasized Florida’s outdoor destinations like state parks, beaches, golf courses and fishable bodies of water.
Since October, Visit Florida has expanded its outreach to attract regional visitors, people willing to travel from within 700 miles of the state.
Overall, tourism fell 34% year-over-year to 86.7 million visitors in 2020 — the fewest travelers to the Sunshine State since the Great Recession — but visitation rebounded in the second half of the year as in-state and regional tourism steadily resumed, data showed.
Florida hosted 21.5 million U.S. travelers from July to September 2020, and 20 mil-lion travelers from October to December 2020, according to Visit Florida’s tourism estimates for 2020. Both quarters marked an improvement from April to June 2020, a period that included the state’s lockdown and a closed Walt Disney World Resort, when only 12.8 million people visited.
The focus on outdoor destinations appears to be working, as evidenced by increases in visits to state parks and state forests, said Taylor Stein, a professor with the University of Florida’s College of Forest Resources.
“Marketers highlighting these parks can help keep (visitors) around,” Stein said.
However, a February poll from AAA, the Auto Club Group, found 60% of Floridians are uncomfortable traveling during the pandemic. Most respondents were most concerned about getting sick, new strains of the virus and the number of COVID-19 cases.
Another EDR report also found that state officials don’t expect out-of-state tourism to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2022.
“Several industry groups have already predicted that it will take at least two years to reach recovery from this pandemic,” the report stated. “Current expectations are that leisure driving vacations will recover first, and then — in order — business travel, domestic air travel, and international travel.”
In the meantime, citing a report from the tourism industry research company Skift, EDR found there’s potential for Florida’s tourism industry to continue to pursue in-state and regional travellers.
Skift’s research found that from April to August 2020, the vast majority of Americans planned to take a road trip
100 miles or less from home as their first vacation since the start of the pandemic.
“For example, in-state, drive-to ‘nearby vacations’ in outdoor venues are a substitute for out-of-state and international travel,” according to EDR.
And that same poll from AAA found about 63% of Floridians plan to take at least one vacation of three days or more in 2021. Close to half of respondents plan to take multiple trips, up 20 percentage points from the year prior.
But that depends on COVID-19 cases decreasing and travelers receiving COVID-19 vaccines, according to AAA.
“The COVID-19 vaccine truly is the key to restoring Americans’ confidence in traveling again,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “With health experts predicting widespread vaccinations by the summer, AAA Travel Advisers are seeing growing interest in bookings for the second half of the year.”
