The Villages votes, and records shatter. Sumter, Lake and Marion counties, as well as Florida overall, all broke their previous voter turnout records for the modern era on Tuesday. While final numbers were still coming in, by about 9 p.m. Florida had exceeded the previous record of about 75% turnout, which was achieved in the 2008 general election. Sumter was poised as the second highest of Florida’s 67 counties with about 88% turnout, rivaled only by Collier County’s 89.5% turnout. Lake achieved at least 80% turnout and Marion had about 78%.
“I had a feeling we were going to break our own record just because the enthusiasm was pretty high with all voters,” said Sumter Supervisor of Elections Bill Keen.
Lake Supervisor Alan Hays said the new record says there’s a lot of interest in this election.
While state results continued to trickle in Tuesday night, President Donald Trump won about 68% of the vote and Joe Biden took about 32% in Sumter County. In Lake, Trump won at least around 59%, while Biden took at least around 39%. In Marion, Trump took about 62% of the vote, while Biden garnered about 37%.
Florida, a crucial swing state, has been in the spotlight for weeks as candidates’ campaigns bombarded the state and record early voting began. The Villages, for example, was visited by Vice President Mike Pence and Trump in October.
On Tuesday, local parties made their final sprint to the finish line through methods including phone banking and holding signs outside polling locations.
Ken Grosskopf, of the Village of Osceola Hills, and Steve Gierse, of the Village of Fernandina, stood with Trump signs outside Rohan Recreation Center.
“If I can influence one or two, or three people who were on the fence to vote for Trump, I’ll consider it a great day,” Gierse said.
Supporters at the Sumter Democratic Headquarters in Wildwood, and their homes, took to their phones. Shirley Schantz, of the Village of Sanibel, called registered Democratic and No Party Affiliated voters to make sure everyone got one last call to get out and vote.
Schantz, an active member of The Villages Democratic Club, said she had “voted for decency and integrity.”
“That was almost No. 1, decency and integrity,” she said. “That’s why I voted for Biden and Harris. We need decent people who are going to bring people together.”
Gosskopf and Gierse had, like about 63% of Florida’s voters, voted early. About half of that was made of voters like Schantz who used vote-by-mail ballots.
Marion Supervisor Wesley Wilcox predicted the early voting surge in Marion County would lead to a lighter day on Tuesday, which seemed to be the case for many voters.
Helga Freyne, of the Village of Dunedin, expected a long line at Rohan Recreation Center, but didn’t find one. Freyne, as her Trump mask and leggings would suggest, voted for Trump.
“We’re not talking Republicans vs. Democrats,” she said. “We’re talking freedom vs. socialism.”
Tom Belligan, who voted at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center, was in California for his daughter Alexis’s police academy graduation. The Village of Woodbury resident requested a vote-by-mail ballot, but later left in August and returned to vote.
“You can’t complain if you don’t vote, and I plan on complaining a lot,” Belligan said with a laugh.
Tri-county election supervisors reported pretty smooth days. In Lake, a computer problem was found in some precincts shortly after polls opened, according to a statement from Hays. It incorrectly identified that some voters were not registered in the precinct. The problem was isolated immediately, and corrective action taken.
As polls closed, people headed to the Sumter County field office for Florida Trump Victory in Brownwood from tasks including poll watching to watching results.
“We’re just glad that we’ve done our part in making sure that Florida stays red,” said John Temple, Sumter County Republican Executive Committee chairman.
Others went to a Villagers for Trump watch party at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Lake Sumter Landing. Everyone was in a kind of pre-celebration and looking for good results from the states, said David Gee, Villagers for Trump president and Village of Sunset Pointe resident.
Shortly after 8 p.m., Suzanne Days, Trump Team 2020 Florida-The Villages Chapter president, was feeling optimistic.
“I think we’re going to take the whole state now that the Panhandle has closed,” said the Village of Collier resident.
Roger Novak, Sumter County Democratic Executive Committee chairman, also was watching. Sumter Democrats had a goal of driving Democratic turnout 10 points above previous turnout, a goal that was achieved, he said.
“It seems our efforts have worked in terms of driving turnout,” the Village of Caroline resident said. “I guess that’s still a cliffhanger in Florida — too close to call.”
But the polls closing heralded more than just Election Day’s end. Tuesday was the last election for The Villages Democratic and Republican clubs’ presidents.
“Win or lose, we gave it everything,” said Chris Stanley, Democratic club president and Village of Sunset Pointe resident. “There’s nothing that I would change, other than get rid of the pandemic. We worked hard, and we worked really well.”
Republican club president Jerry Prince said he was hard at work pretty much every day.
“I feel that I didn’t leave anything on the table,” said Prince, of the Village of Fernandina.
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
