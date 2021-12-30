Year of grand openings

Opening celebrations in The Villages were grand once again in 2021. Residents welcomed new amenities, businesses and services in the community throughout the year. Among the highlights were: a golf cart bridge across Florida’s Turnpike that provided full connectivity throughout the community from north to south, the first commercial shopping center south of State Road 44, new innovations in health care and the first phase of Sawgrass Grove, bringing a new regional recreation complex and championship golf club. Here’s a look back at what was new in 2021 and a sneak peek at what’s to come in 2022.
January
The first neighborhood retail plaza in the community south of State Road 44 debuted when Safe Ship became the first business at Magnolia Plaza to open to customers. Publix, the plaza’s anchor store, opened its doors in March, becoming the grocer’s eighth supermarket in The Villages. Other businesses in the plaza that opened throughout the year are: The Villages Golf Cars, Citizens First Bank, Ava Nails, Salon Jaylee, Publix Liquors, Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q, China Chef, Quest Diagnostics and Cora Physical Therapy. Businesses now under construction include Roberto’s Flooring, The Villages Insurance, Magnolia Plaza Dental and Reveille Coffeehouse Cafe.
March
The Water Lily Bridge across Florida’s Turnpike opened, providing Villages residents full connectivity via golf cart to shopping, amenities and services throughout the community north to south. “It’s exciting to be able to access everything by golf cart,” said David Salot, of the Village of McClure. “It’s not always quicker to get places by golf cart, but it’s a whole lot more fun.” Water Lily Bridge is one of four bridges that make up the connectivity plan along with the Brownwood and Chitty Chatty bridges across State Road 44 as well as the Southern Oaks Bridge now under construction across the Turnpike that will accommodate vehicles as well as golf carts.
May
Farmshed American Diner became the newest dining option at Spanish Springs Town Square. The restaurant offers Southern-style cuisine for lunch and dinner. The menu consists of dishes using locally-sourced ingredients, said Carlo Bellusci, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Nicole. Farmshed is one of several dining options that opened in 2021. Brownwood Paddock Square welcomed Fiesta Grande Mexican Grill, Prima Italian Steakhouse and Island Fin Poke. A new food truck, FT3, began service at Ednas’ on the Green next to Cattail Recreation Area. Major renovations were completed at Lazy Mac’s at Lake Sumter Landing and Tierra Del Sol Bar & Grill.
July
Fenney Regional Recreation Complex reopened this summer after an extensive revitalization. Among the additions are a billiards room, a game room with table shuffleboard and darts, an activity room with a ballet mirror and barre, and an expanded Fit Club with updated exercise equipment. Keeping amenities top notch is always a priority. That also was evident with the revitalization of Silver Lake executive golf course, which reopened in October. The oldest executive course in the community is like new again with new greens, tees and landscaping throughout the entire nine-hole layout. The Mulberry dog park also benefited from upgrades with a new shade pavilion.
October
The Villages’ vision of becoming “America’s Healthiest Hometown” remains a top priority. The Villages Health continued its commitment to the community with the opening of Lake Deaton Care Center — its seventh primary care facility in The Villages. The center is less than 5 miles from the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood, which is ideal when patients need specialty care, said Bob Trinh, CEO of The Villages Health. UF Health announced a new medical residency program coming to The Villages Hospital. In December, UF Health leaders announced a critical care helicopter is now positioned at the community hospital.
November
The first phase of Sawgrass Grove — Ezell Regional Recreation Complex and Southern Oaks Golf Club — opened for play in the Village of St. Catherine. Southern Oaks is the 13th championship golf course in the community. The opening pushes the number of golf holes in The Villages to 711 — more than any other community in the world. The recreation center was named in honor of Ken Ezell, longtime golf course architect for The Villages. It features a golf theme throughout with memorabilia from many of the courses in the community. Outdoor amenities include a sports pool, pickleball, tennis, bocce, corn toss, horseshoes and shuffleboard.
What’s next in 2022?
Sawgrass Grove
There is more to come at Sawgrass Grove, which brings recreation, golf, dining and entertainment to one location. Clifton Cove Putting Course is expected to open in January at Ezell Recreation Complex. It will be followed by McGrady’s Pub & Restaurant, The Market at Sawgrass Grove and the Box Car Stage entertainment area. The Market will include a bar, coffee shop, demonstration kitchen, Southern Oaks Golf Pro Shop, The Villages Grown, the Local Butcher & Pantry, Little Fin Seafood Shack, Willy’s Original, Frenchy’s Wood Fired and Darlin’s Sweet Shoppe.
Amenities
New amenities are on the way in 2022. Homestead Recreation Center will feature the first astronomy pads for stargazing. First Responders Recreation Center brings several popular amenities north of County Road 466 for the first time, such as an 18-hole putt and play golf course and platform tennis. Lake Okahumpka Recreation Center will be a hub for water activities such as kayaking and paddleboarding. Also coming are: Cason Hammock Recreation, Clarendon Recreation, DeLuna Recreation, Dabney Recreation and Franklin Recreation.
Businesses
Magnolia Plaza will continue to add new services south of State Road 44 including: CVS Health, 7-Eleven, Reveille Cafe, Foxtail Coffee Co., McDonald’s, EasyVet, Eyesight, Roberto’s Flooring, Edward Jones and The Villages Insurance. Sprouts Farmers Market will anchor the new Laurel Manor Plaza. Additional dining options will be coming throughout the community with Harvest and Oh My Sweet Cakes at Brownwood Paddock Square, the Back Porch at Mulberry Grove Plaza, Jersey Mike’s at Lake Deaton Plaza and KFC at Buffalo Ridge.
