WWII’s last legion: Villages says thanks

It was a day for honoring the heroes of the Greatest Generation, for speaking of their sacrifice out loud and then seeing it etched in stone.
Under softly raining skies, The Villages community shared plenty of touching moments Monday — including the chance reunion of two fellow soldiers who had not seen each other in seven decades — in recognition of the 79th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
The surprise raid on the U.S. Navy base near Honolulu killed more than 2,400 Americans, signaling the entry of the United States into World War II.
Monday’s ceremony at Veterans’ Memorial Park of The Villages held extra significance as 144 memorial bricks for World War II veterans were unveiled, paid for through a resident fundraising campaign to mark the 75th anniversary of the war’s end.
“May these men and women who have so diligently served their country never be forgotten,” said Tom Miller, president and chaplain of the memorial park, in dedicating the bricks. “And that future generations walk through here, may they be remembered.”
World War II veteran baseball caps lined the crowd, which included Mary Yankowski, of the Village of Polo Ridge, whose story was featured in Sunday’s Daily Sun. George Yankowski, a decorated World War II U.S. Army veteran and former Major League Baseball player, died in February.
She brought with her a commemorative quilt given to her husband in a Cornerstone Hospice ceremony days before he died.
The quilt was made by Brayden White, the 10-year-old grandson of JoAnn White, a Village of Springdale resident and Manatee Quilters member.
Thousands of people from faraway cities such Seattle and Minneapolis tuned in to the event broadcast live online by the Daily Sun.
Locally, socially-distanced watch parties were held at places such as American Legion Post 347 and Freedom Pointe Senior Living Community.
The ceremony included remarks from retired Navy Seabee Brian Parker paying homage to the value system created by World War II veterans; the Sounds of Scotland bagpipers playing “Amazing Grace” and a 21-gun salute and wreath laying by the VMP Honor Guard, Tri-County Women’s Veterans.
The Villages Public Safety Department unfurled a massive flag from the ladder of a fire truck.
The real stunner of the event, however, came in its final moments when Army veteran Edwin Carell, of the Village of Glenbrook, came to the podium.
Taking the microphone he asked, “Dale Noble, is he in the audience?” after hearing the name in the brick roll call.
The crowd erupted when Noble, of the Village of Rio Ponderosa, rose from his chair with a cane in one hand and an American flag in the other.
The two men had served together in the same company in the 100th Infantry Division in World War II and hadn’t seen each other since.
The two Had fought through France and Germany, at one point teaming up with the 7th Army.
But what Carrell really remembers about Noble isn’t combat — it’s the man’s complaints about the time his wife sent him bedroom slippers.
Carell remembered, chuckling with Noble at the time - they were in combat, and she sent bedroom slippers.
The two embraced and stared at each other over the rims of their masks, the joke still funny.
A minute later, they were exchanging phone numbers.
What are the odds?
“One in a million,” Carell said.
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
