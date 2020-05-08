WWII’s Last Legion: Standing up to hate

Today

Abundant sunshine. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 82F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph.