WWII’s last legion: legacy set in stone

The World War II Memorial is a symbol of triumph, a monument to the spirit, sacrifice and commitment of the American people. Installed on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., just 16 years ago, it’s a tribute that Joe Hambright believes all who served should see.
“I watch the vets at the memorial,” said Hambright, of the Village of Amelia, who serves as chairman of The Villages Honor Flight. “They don’t blink, they don’t move. I never thought it was physically possible for someone not to blink for 10 minutes. I’ve seen wheelchair-bound vets stand at attention with a little help during the changing of the guard. But they stand.”
The mission of Honor Flight, a national network composed of independent hubs, is to transport America’s veterans at no cost to visit their Washington, D.C., memorials.
It was co-founded by Earl Morse, the son of a Korean and Vietnam War veteran, and Jeff Miller, a small business owner and son of a World War II veteran.
Morse, a retired Air Force captain, was working as a physician assistant in a Department of Veterans Affairs clinic when the World War II Memorial was completed. When he realized that many of his WWII patients would not be able to travel to their memorial on their own, he pitched the idea of flying them to about 300 private pilots at his local Air Force aeroclub.
Eleven pilots volunteered, a board was formed, funds were raised, and other volunteers joined.
The next year, Miller, the son of a World War II veteran and nephew of a B-24 pilot who died in the war, suggested expanding the idea to chartering entire commercial jets.
By 2017, there were 140 Honor Flight Network regional hubs across the United States. Last year, the group flew 23,045 veterans to the national monuments, including 1,987 veterans from World War II.
It’s a race against time, as few of those who fought in the great conflict remain to tell the tale. According to the VA, fewer than 389,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are alive today.
It is a last legion that still stands as a witness to history in veteran strongholds such as The Villages, home to about 200.
Hambright found his way into Honor Flight the way many volunteers do: by raising his hand to escort a veteran through the long, one-day trip as an assigned guardian.
“I was planning to do only the first flight, but I got hooked,” he said. “Once you do it, and you see the response from these veterans, you get hooked. We have veterans who are buried with their Honor Flight hats and medals.”
Guardians pay their own way, and the network covers all expenses for veterans.
The day typically begins at about 2 a.m. as buses depart for the Orlando International Airport. After touring the memorials and enjoying meals together, participants usually arrive back at about 11 p.m. in Lady Lake, where a large, patriotic crowd welcomes them back at American Legion Post 347.
The Villages Honor Flight also has hosted a five-hour virtual program for veterans who are not physically able to make the journey. Veterans undergo all associated activities of the traditional honor flight, including receipt of a special flight shirt, mock airport screening and a law enforcement escort.
The Villages Honor Flight is relentless in connecting with local veterans, in 2015 taking the virtual program to veterans incarcerated in the Sumter Correctional Institution. “The bottom line is that they served our country,” said warden Jimmy Johnson. “They went into harm’s way.”
For Hambright, the experience forged a deep bond with World War II veterans George Green, of Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living, who served as a Navy Seabee in the Pacific Theater; and Charles Murakami, of Carriage House Gracious Retirement Living, Oxford, who served in the U.S. Army in France.
They still keep in close contact, and Hambright was present when the French consul general to Florida presented the Legion of Honor medal to Murakami on Oct. 12.
A race against time to honor war heroes
The Villages Honor Flight, one of 10 hubs in Florida, has flown 1,513 veterans, about half of whom were enlisted in World War II, since its first trip on May 26, 2012.
“We’re losing about 245 of these veterans every day,” said retired Air Force Lt. Gen. William Welser III, who served eight years as president of Florida’s Space Coast hub and is now chairman and president of the national network.
“It’s an emotional day from start to end,” said Welser, who has himself flown on 53 honor flights. “Imagine someone recognizing you for something you did 60-70 years ago. I witnessed every one of them getting emotional, because they’re remembering the friends that were lost, the true heroes. It’s overwhelming for most of these veterans.”
It’s a deeply moving experience for guardians as well.
“They saved the world,” said Rob Hempel, of the Village Hacienda. “They literally saved the world. That’s on our banner when we do have World War II veterans. All they did was save the world. I would say that’s a pretty profound statement.”
Hempel and his wife, Kathy, became Honor Flight volunteers after joining hundreds of residents at a welcome back celebration during the wee hours of a very chilly night in the spring of 2013.
That night deeply impacted Hempel, a Vietnam War veteran who served as a combat photographer during the fall of Saigon and later as a Pinellas Park police captain. It inspired him to become an Honor Flight volunteer, serving over the years as a guardian, squad leader, flight leader and now as president of this nonprofit that counts around 400 volunteers.
“They’re the most humble people you would ever want to meet,” he said of the World War II veterans. “They just did what they were supposed to do. They’re not looking for recognition. They’re getting that recognition because we want to thank them for their sacrifice.”
Volunteers share a patriotic passion
Establishing The Villages Honor Flight hub was a labor of love and a full-time job for the original board of directors, said Debbie Winters, of the Village of Country Club Hills, who is the founding board’s secretary.
“I remember sometimes working 60-80 hours a week, many times late into the night,” she said. “There were only a handful of us then. Now, there are hundreds of people doing the work.”
That core group of volunteers included Winters; Fran Into, treasurer, of the Village of Pennecamp; Cheryl Courtright, vice president, of the Village of Hemingway; the late Mark Erdrich, president; and Hambright.
Each of them attributes the program’s early success to Erdrich, a Vietnam War veteran who died two years ago.
“I remember we were meeting in the small theater at Mission Oaks Assisted Living & Memory Care when this biker walks in with his helmet on,” said Courtright. “It was Mark. He introduces himself. After a couple of meetings, he emerges as a leader. He was the driver. He was so organized.”
Not a lot of people actually know how much time and money Erdrich committed to the program, Winters said.
“In the beginning, we were so nervous about the money to fund the flights,” she said. “But Mark said, ‘Don’t worry. The money will come. People will gradually embrace this.’ Well, Mark was a wealthy person. So, what does he do? He funded the first couple of flights out of his own pocket. He poured tons and tons of money into the program.”
Erdrich’s passion was all about honoring those who served in the great conflict, Winters said.
“He believed so much in the World War II vets,” she said. “He loved that group, that generation. He really was a wonderful person. He was the greatest person I ever met. He motivated you to work.”
Each of the founding board members served as guardians, and Into was immediately moved by accompanying the late Gene Grochowski, a Navy Seabee charged with recovering bodies of Marines in the Pacific.
“Oh, my, God, it really made you realize; the things I never would have thought of that they went through,” she said of the 2012 flight. “I pushed him in a wheelchair all day. Gene barely made it to the gate to the plane. At the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, he couldn’t believe that a group of young kids, middle school age, wanted to come up and hug him. He kept giving high-fives to all these kids who came up to thank him for his service.”
Even six years later, Into cherishes the memory.
“It made me happy, gave me a warming feeling to be able to show him things that he wouldn’t have seen on his own,” she said. “It absorbed him. I remember his eyes getting so big at the Korean War Memorial because of the way it’s done. It’s like war is right there. He zeroed in on it.”
The homecoming was special, too, Into said.
“He was excited,” she said. “I had arranged for his daughter and son to meet us at the Orlando airport because they lived nearby. And his wife, Betty, was picked up and taken to the American Legion post. That was another surprise for him. He was so quiet but appreciative. I don’t think he ever had that much attention showered on him.”
Winters had a similar experience accompanying Harry “Bud” Clark, of the Village Del Mar, in 2012 when cadets from the U.S. Naval Academy greeted the flight upon its landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
“He was so overwhelmed,” Winters recalled of Clark, who served as a radioman first class in the Navy on a PT boat during the Battle of the Philippines. “He tried to talk to every single one of them and shake their hands.”
Clark still calls it “one of the greatest experiences of my life. Even now it’s hard to talk about Honor Flight because I get chocked up.”
It was so heartening to see Clark’s reaction at each one of the stops at the war memorials, Winters said.
“Harry called his wife, Carol, at every stop and said, ‘You can’t believe what is happening; how great these people are,’” she said. “He wanted to share with her everything he was experiencing. He was having so much fun.”
Jean Klinkenberg, of the Village of Sanibel, witnessed a similar reaction on the July 2012 trip she spent as a guardian for Richard Whetzel, a resident at Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living and who served as an Army paratrooper during the Pacific theater.
Klinkenberg formed an immediate bond with Whetzel because of traits he shared with her late father, Glen Richard Krogstad, who served in the Army Air Service during World War II.
“He did remind me of my dad,” Klinkenberg said. “He was just quite, gracious, yet with a smile and sense of humor. It just warms your heart.”
Even today, Klinkenberg remembers the reaction of Whetzel and other veterans to mail call, in which veterans are given letters of thanks for their service.
“He couldn’t believe he received letters from people he didn’t know who wanted to thank him for his service,” she said. “He took those letters home with him to read privately.”
A very soft-spoken man, Whetzel parsed his words as he described the experience.
“That was the best day of my life, because you got so much respect everywhere you went,” he said. “People shook my hand, asked me questions. They treated me like a king. It was a wonderful day.”
‘A bus-load of emotion’ decades in the making
The Honor Flight trip in April 2013 created lifelong friendships for Peter and Jeannette Tetrault as guardians for two of three brothers who served during World War II — Art Drinkwater, of Village Rio Grande, and his brother Earl, of North Carolina.
“Everything was emotional for us as well as them because we had never been on a trip like this,” Jeannette Tetrault said. “It was just a busload of emotion. It was so rewarding because everyone of the veterans were telling their stories.”
Their pairing with Art and Earl also revealed shared experiences. As fate had it, all four of them originated from Maine.
Even now, when Earl visits Art, inevitably the brothers end up at the Tetraults home in the Village of Winifred.
“Over they come and knock on the door,” Tetrault said. “It’s always so nice to see them.”
For Art Drinkwater, the Honor Flight experience was the homecoming he never received decades ago.
For the Navy fireman first class, his exit from the war was as bleak as his induction, with no ceremonies to speak of.
“I remember when we came back on a troop ship in the Pacific and docked at San Francisco, there was no big fanfare,” he said. “When I got off the ship, it was no big deal. The American Red Cross was there with coffee. You went to the separation center, got on a train headed for the East Coast, did your physical, took off your uniform, put on civvies and went back to work.”
It took 67 years before the Village Rio Grande resident received the adoration he deserved for his service in the Pacific theater
His post-midnight return from a 2013 Honor Flight trip was met with firefighters spraying water streams over their bus, while hundreds of residents in red, white and blue cheered his return.
“I was really impressed,” Drinkwater said. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Specialty Editor David R. Corder can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5241, or david.corder@thevillagesmedia.com.
