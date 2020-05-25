WWII’s last legion: honoring the fallen

At the Florida National Cemetery, no one is given preferential treatment. All veterans are buried next to each other in order of arrival. Like brothers.
“The average person can’t understand it, being interred with fellow combat veterans,” said Bob Beale, a Marine Corps veteran who served on the USS Bennington in the Pacific during World War II. “It’s a camaraderie instilled in boot camp.”
Beale served as a loader on the 40-mm anti-aircraft gun on the aircraft carrier, which was involved in the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He was discharged in 1946, but considers himself a Marine to this day.
He vividly remembers when the Bennington steamed into Pearl Harbor in January 1945, past what had been Battleship Row.
“Seeing the Arizona on its side, knowing that men, Marines and sailors were still entombed there brought tears to my eyes,” he said.
Today, with the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II upon us, officials say too many warriors of the Greatest Generation are missing out on the burial benefits afforded them for their service.
Nationally, about 158,000 World War II-era veterans died during the last fiscal year. Yet about 10% of those veterans were interred at one of the 142 national cemeteries, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Locally, more than 63,000 World War II-era veterans are interred at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, just 30 miles from The Villages. The 513-acre shrine is America’s second-busiest national cemetery behind only Riverside, California.
An average of 26 veterans are laid to rest there 272 days each year. Between March 2018 to March 2019, the most recent statistics available, 660 World War II veterans were interred there out of a total 6,185.
“I think we’ve reached our peak with World War II vets and now we’re on a decline,” said Tony Thomas, the cemetery’s executive director.
The VA offers honorably discharged veterans a burial space in a national cemetery at no cost to the family. A veteran buried in a national cemetery also is eligible to receive opening and closing of the grave, perpetual care, a government headstone or marker, one burial flag, a Presidential Memorial Certificate and a grave liner, at no cost to the family. The VA also offers an allowance to cover a portion of funeral and burial/cremation costs.
Burial benefits also are available for eligible spouses and dependents buried in a national cemetery. Benefits include burial with the veteran, perpetual care and the spouse or dependent’s name and date of birth and death inscribed on the veteran’s headstone, at no cost to the family.
“Being buried at Bushnell, you’re being buried with your buddies,” said Beale, of the Village of Hadley, who has chosen Florida National Cemetery as the final resting place for himself and his wife.
Thomas said that too few veterans are aware of the benefit, and he is constantly spreading the word at meetings in veterans’ centers, retirement communities, job fairs and anywhere he can find groups of those who have served their country.
Beale, 94, said the camaraderie among veterans of World War II is a particularly strong bond in The Villages.
“When you’re a veteran of World War II and you bump into a guy wearing a World War II cap in The Villages now, you don’t have to know him, but you have that connection,” he said.
In Sumter County, one in every six residents has worn a uniform for the U.S. Armed Forces. And the region’s American Legion Post 347 is the largest in the world.
“We still have roughly 380 World War II veterans in the post,” said Post 347 First Vice Commander Joan Suelter, who serves on the post’s Honor Guard and commanded the unit until last year. “But suddenly, they’re passing every day.”
The youngest living members of that conflict are in their early 90s, and the U.S. Census Bureau estimates there are fewer than 700 World War II veterans living in The Villages metropolitan statistical area.
Nationally the number is about 389,000, compared to 939,000 in 2015, with an estimated 245 dying each day.
Living WWII veterans are spread around the country, and the most populous states have the largest numbers. California and Florida are each home to more than 30,000 veterans from the war. Each of those states is home to 10% of the nation’s total living WWII veteran population.
The American Legion provides an honor guard for all its members who die, no matter when or where they served. But performing the honor for a World War II veteran holds special meaning.
“We kind of go crazy when we have a World War II veteran,” said Post 347 Commander Bob Kiley. “We regard them as the Greatest Generation.”
Suelter said especially moving are the ceremonies in which there are only one or two people in attendance. It’s unfortunately common for a World War II veteran to be among the last of his friends and family to die.
“You really feel for them,” she said.
The unit usually performs several services a week at Florida National Cemetery.
The coronavirus pandemic has canceled all public ceremonies today at the Florida National Cemetery — a particularly poignant development because it would have been one of the few remaining Memorial Day commemorations that could have included World War II veterans.
Groups have been advised that even large-scale placements of American flags at gravesites will not be permitted at national cemeteries this Memorial Day weekend.
Instead, The Joint Veteran Support Committee, which hosts memorial events each year at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, will host a virtual ceremony 11 a.m. today. A link to the pre-recorded ceremony will be posted on the cemetery’s Facebook page at that time.
The keynote speaker will be retired Maj. Gen. James S. Hartsell of the United States Marine Corps.
“That is to protect our veterans and their families,” Gerold Lyons, the cemetery’s assistant director told Fox News.
Meanwhile, veterans in the Sunshine State have another government agency looking out for them: The Florida Department of Veterans Affairs.
The agency offers many services to former members of the Armed Forces living in the state, including an assisted-living facility and six nursing homes, with two more under construction. Any veteran who is a Florida resident is eligible to be cared for in these facilities. The department also advises veterans on what benefits, both state and federal, that they may be entitled to, including burial benefits.
“One of our focused issues is that World War II veterans are passing at a high rate,” said Hartsell, deputy executive director of FDVA. “I personally make it a point when I’m in our nursing homes to find World War II veterans and say thank you.”
He said that many veterans from World War II don’t want to talk, but he’ll look for pictures, flags or other mementos of their service in their room and ask about them.
“I connect to a personal memory,” he said.
Hartsell said in addition to many not knowing what is available to them, it’s sometimes hard to convince veterans they should take the benefits they’ve earned.
“World War II veterans don’t tell people they want benefits,” he said. “We want you to get the benefits you deserve.”
While no live events will be held at the Florida National Cemetery this year, people can still visit the graves of fallen soldiers.
“Visit on Memorial Day, place a flag on your loved one’s grave, place flowers,” Lyons said. “Walk amongst the headstones, look at the history, and reflect on all the people who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
