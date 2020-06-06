WWII’s Last Legion: honoring heroism

Official commemorations have been canceled except for a limited gathering of representatives from nine countries for a short ceremony.
A year after the fanfare of the
75th anniversary of the 1944 landings that marked the beginning of the end of Nazi Germany, many of this year’s events will be relayed by livestream to the dwindling number of elderly former soldiers who took part in
Operation Overlord.
Public gatherings of more than 10 people are banned in France under measures to combat COVID-19, which has claimed more than 29,000 lives across the country. So a website will transmit events commemorating the day when 150,000 troops swarmed ashore at strategic points along 50 miles of France’s northwest coastline. They were met with a hail of machine gun fire and bombardments, leaving 10,000 casualties and at least 2,500 dead.
It was the largest seaborne invasion in history, an operation that began the end of the war in Europe
Ian Stewart, of the Spirit of Normandy Trust, which raises funds to provide financial support for D-Day veterans, said: “Every year counts. Last year, the 75th anniversary, was a bonus. The men are now all in their late 90s and they are struggling on.”
