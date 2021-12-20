Wreaths Across America ceremonies honor veterans

Karen Mosher studied the grave in front of her.
After softly speaking the deceased veteran's name, she gently placed a wreath against the tombstone.
Mosher was one of more than 100 people who gathered Saturday at The Lady Lake Cemetery to honor veterans by placing wreaths on their graves as a part of National Wreaths Across America Day, which takes place on a Saturday each December. Another ceremony also took place at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. Volunteers lay wreaths on the graves of veterans at thousands of ceremonies across the country, at sea and abroad for the annual event.
"My husband is a veteran and my two sons are currently serving," said Mosher, of the Village of Hawkins. "I wanted to pay my respects to those before us."
Mosher said this is their second December living in The Villages, and she participated in the National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony at Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell last year.
"It was weird to be out there (at Bushnell)," she said. "Because of COVID, it was just so quiet. This year, I learned about the Lady Lake Cemetery and wanted to honor our local veterans."
The Lady Lake Cemetery was chartered in 1892 and is the resting place of veterans from the Civil War to the Vietnam War, with many inbetween, according to Sharon Jank, of the Orange Blossom Gardens chapter of the National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century.
"We have been working with members of American Legion Post 347 to help clean up the cemetery and make the tombstones readable again," she said. "It's just another way we are giving back. We cleaned off as many as we could for the ceremony."
During the Lady Lake ceremony, Bob O'Neal, commander of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 347, gave opening remarks thanking everyone who attended.
"As we lay the wreaths, let us remember we are not here to decorate wreaths and mourn those who lost their lives, but instead to remember the lives of the veterans as they lived," O'Neal said during his opening speech.
American Legion Post 347 Honor Guard then presented the colors.
"We are thankful we live in a country and a town that recognizes veterans and their sacrifice," said Lady Lake Mayor Jim Rietz, who spoke during the ceremony. "We must remember to continue to honor our veterans and teach the future generations, as we work with our veterans to prevent suicide among them."
Volunteers then lined up to receive a wreath and place them on around 135 graves.
Each volunteer said the veteran's name, thanked him or her for their service and placed the wreath on the tombstone.
On Saturday in Bushnell, an estimated 6,000 to 8,000 volunteers gathered at Florida National Cemetery to lay around 36,000 wreaths on graves.
"There are an estimated 119,000 graves at the cemetery," said Cindy Bentley-Roberts, co-leader of the Bushnell wreath laying ceremony. "We had hoped to lay around 50,000 wreaths, but we were just pleased to have the 36,000 we had on hand. By 2025, we hope to have wreaths for all graves."
Bentley-Roberts said this is the most wreaths the group has ever had to lay at the cemetery.
"We have semi trucks that are escorted to the cemetery, and our volunteers are assigned a grid," she said. "They meet at this grid to pick up a wreath and then can lay it on any grave throughout the cemetery. We have people from all over the state who come to pay their respects."
Senior writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
