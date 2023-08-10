Worship streaming boosts accessibility

Every Monday night, area residents and others log on to Horizon Worlds, a virtual reality online video game, for an evening of fun and fellowship.
It’s called Living Room Church VR, and is a spinoff of Living Room Church. Both initiatives were the brainchild of the Rev. Michael Beck, former pastor at Wildwood United Methodist Church and current pastor of St. Mark’s UMC in Ocala.
Beck is a leading advocate of making church accessible outside of the sanctuary and bringing it into the community, and believes this take on streaming is working.
“We currently have over 1,500 members of Living Room Church, which worships Sunday mornings on Facebook,” he said. “Members wanted to do more, so we launched Living Room Church VR, which involves meeting through virtual reality headsets.”
Three years ago, the pandemic forced Villages-area houses of worship to shut down their sanctuaries and consider alternate means of gathering. Many pivoted to video, offering live worship that can be watched on computers, tablets, smartphones and smart TV sets.
Churches re-opened to worship, ministries and other activities, but Beck says the streaming options still are important.
A Worldwide Option
Beck is the director of Fresh Expressions Florida, as well as the nationally scoped Fresh Expressions UM. But what does “Fresh Expressions” mean?
“It’s a form of church for our changing culture,” he said. “It was established primarily for the benefit of those who are not part of any church.”
Fresh Expressions started in Britain in 2004, eventually coming to the U.S. in 2010. In his role, Beck travels the country and speaks to groups in person and online about doing church differently.
“Each fresh expression of church is unique and designed for their particular context,” Beck said. “They can be rural or suburban, in-person or online, aimed at specific groups.”
Beck practices what he preaches. Over the years, Wildwood UMC has held worship events at dog parks, skate parks, restaurants and tattoo parlors. And when the pandemic started, Wildwood UMC was quick to launch an online presence, which eventually became Living Room Church.
“We offer daily devotional reflections and Sunday sermons streamed live,” Beck said. “And with Living Room Church VR, we can walk around, hold hands, lay hands on people, all in the virtual realm. A congregant’s avatar could take Holy Communion, for example.”
And Living Room Church has attracted congregants not just locally, but around the world. Beck reports participants from Australia, Africa and Europe at Living Room Church events.
But he admits the numbers are down from the peak of the pandemic.
“I would say the online engagement decreased significantly when COVID restrictions were lifted,” he said. “But 1,500 is still a strong number and we are seeing new people pop in every week.”
Beck’s comments on decreased online engagement appear to be on par with a 2023 Lifeway Research survey of more than 1,000 Protestant churchgoers regarding watching a livestreamed service. Thirty-nine percent of those surveyed said they watched a livestreamed service at least six times in 2022, down from 59% in 2021. Another 20% said they did not watch a livestreamed service at all last year, compared to 14% in 2021.
But those numbers are still significantly different from pre-COVID 2019, where only 14% of those surveyed said they watched a livestreamed service at least six times that year, compared to 47% who did not livestream at all.
“The pandemic drove a large increase in the number of churches offering livestreams of their worship services, but some of these viewers were only temporary,” said Scott McConnell, executive director of Lifeway Research.
The same survey found that 69% of those polled believed livestreaming is acceptable when a congregant is sick, homebound or a caregiver; 48% are OK with livestreaming if they are traveling; and 38% are fine with watching church on a screen if they are too far away from their home church.
Why We Stream
In and around The Villages, traveling, care giving and health issues are common reasons for taking advantage of streaming, given an older demographic and a host of residents who are snowbirds.
“Our online audience can vary depending on the season,” said Marina Ernst, media coordinator at Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages and Summerfield. “As folks travel north for the summer, we can see anywhere from a few dozen to a few hundred viewers each week, across all video content. We also have a large audience of streamers who are homebound because of illness or injury. They greatly benefit from these services.”
And Hope Lutheran does a lot more than worship services and memorials as part of its online portfolio. The church offers daily devotions on its Facebook page; H.O.P.E. University classes online; as well as two distinct video series on Facebook — Mustard Seed on Tuesdays and Looking Ahead at the Weekly Word on Fridays.
Over the last several weeks, Hope Lutheran averaged around 125 views for its Sunday morning livestreams on YouTube, as well as just under 100 for Saturday afternoon online worship.
“We plan on doing more in the streaming realm, including video content from our recent vacation Bible school for children to increasing H.O.P.E. University offerings online,” Ernst said.
Hope Lutheran offered livestreaming options years before the pandemic. By comparison, New Covenant United Methodist Church had to pivot quickly when in-person worship was halted. Current Family Minister Olivia Collins recalls putting together videos explaining to congregants how the church would worship and perform online.
“It was tough, but the church staff and congregants were very supportive,” she said. “Transition is not always easy, but we did our best to keep the church busy and active in difficult times.”
Today, New Covenant UMC has active online and streaming options. In recent weeks, the church has seen 40% to 45% of its congregation participate in weekend worship online. During the weekend of July 1-2, 1,029 people attended a New Covenant UMC worship service in person, compared to 848 online.
“Our online worshipers often share with us why they are attending virtually and from where they are watching,” said Anne Foote Hill, director of administration for New Covenant UMC. “Common reasons that our congregants cite for worshiping online including travel; living up North during the warmer months; moving away from the local area but wishing to remain connected; and dealing with an illness.”
The church also has seen the benefit of online worship as an introduction to New Covenant UMC.
“We recognize that our online worship services are a digital front door to our church, and we are always glad to have guests worshiping with us, both virtually and in person,” Hill said.
