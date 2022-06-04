Women vets make historic Honor Flight

The crowd welcoming home veterans from the first all-women Villages Honor Flight leapt to their feet to give a roaring standing ovation to Ruth Jones, a World War II Women’s Army Corps veteran.
Flight director Liza Walters was doing role call for the last time early Thursday morning at American Legion Post 347 as Jones, 65 other women veterans and 43 women guardians and flight staff returned from a two-day trek to Washington, D.C., for the first all-women honor flight to leave out of Florida. “Oh, it was fabulous,” said Jones, of the Village of Bonita. “It’s just overwhelming. It was really great and I had a wonderful time. It was really great seeing it all.”
Walters said the women represented all service branches and served a combined 1,839 years in World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars, and post-Vietnam wars.
“It was not an ordinary honor flight,” said Walters, of the Village of Duval. “We had an incredible welcome (in Baltimore), one of the best we’ve had in years. A lot of people turned out to see us, which was really really gratifying.”
The Villages Honor Flight Hub is part of a national organization that takes veterans on free trips to see their respective war memorials and monuments in D.C. as a way to honor their service.
Other hubs around the country have started organizing all-women flights to recognize the sacrifice of women who served.
The Tri-County Women Veterans began planning the women’s trip about three years ago, but it was delayed by the pandemic, said Sue Roper, Tri-County Women Veterans president.
Roper, a U.S. Navy veteran, said it was difficult to describe what the trip meant to her, the other group members and the other women veterans on the trip.
“It’s so heartwarming,” said Roper, of the Village of Bonita. “I can’t believe it and I can’t believe we’ve had so much support.”
Though only about 1 in 10 veterans are women, women veterans are a fast-growing population. By 2046, women are expected to make up 18% of veterans, according to Pew Research Center data.
The Tri-County Women Veterans raised more than $100,000 for the trip with the help of Villagers for Veterans, a local organization that supports injured veterans and was founded by Marie Bogdonoff, of the Village of Pine Ridge.
The women’s trip lasted two days instead of the usual whirlwind 18 hours in one day that includes both flights. The extra day allowed the women to visit the National Museum of the United States Navy, the Women In Military Service For America Memorial and the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial along with the usual honor flight stops.
The women also attended a banquet in their honor, Walters said.
Jones and Roper both said a highlight of the trip was when the Tri-County Women Veterans laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery and watched the changing of the guard there.
Carol Kalinowski, U.S. Navy, was one of the many guardians who are veterans themselves. This was her first experience with Honor Flight, and she escorted Roper on the mission.
When the buses pulled into town escorted by the Lady Lake Police Department, the Village Vettes Corvette Club, the Village Nomads and The Villages Miata MX-5 Club, Kalinowski, of the Village of Bonita, was shocked and overwhelmed by the welcome and support, she said.
Veterans attend Honor Flight missions at no cost, said Duane Roemmich, public relations and media coordinator for Villages Honor Flight.
Any U.S. veteran who served at least one day in active duty is eligible to go on an Honor Flight mission. Villages Honor Flight serves veterans in Lake, Sumter, Marion, Citrus and Hernando counties.
The next Villages Honor Flight is a flightless mission on June 25, when local veterans will get to experience the trip virtually because they can’t make it to a regular mission.
The mission will take place at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex and veterans will be welcomed back between 2:30 and 3 p.m. at American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake. To sign up or learn more about Villages Honor Flight, visit villageshonorflight.org or call 352-432-1382.
Staff Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
