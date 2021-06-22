Women’s golf drives ahead of national trend

Trent Reeves sometimes doesn’t have to leave his vehicle to get a reminder about the standing women’s golf holds in The Villages. “This place amazes me,” said Reeves, director of instruction for The Villages Golf Academy. “I pull into the parking lot at 7:15 in the morning and see women getting their golf clubs out of the trunk and heading out to practice. You never see women doing that (elsewhere).” Indeed, a random glimpse across the driving range at Sarasota Golf Practice Center last week showed fully one-fourth of the practice tees were occupied by women fine-tuning their swings.
June is Women’s Golf Month, a time when the industry celebrates and takes particular measure of growing female participation. And there was especially good news this month.
In a year when golf as a whole enjoyed a renaissance as an outdoor activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, statistics from the National Golf Foundation showed the number of women participants in 2020 ballooned by more than 450,000 over the previous year.
That rise pushed the women’s total above 6 million golfers for the first time since 2007. It also helped even out the male/female proportion a little bit, with women nudging over the 30% threshold to 31.7%.
NGF president Joe Beditz noted in an email that balance “seems certain” to continue to shift in coming years, with young girls embracing the game at a greater rate than any other demographic group.
“And yet the opportunity for growth is still there among adults,” he added.
Ahead of the Curve
The Villages, perhaps not surprisingly, continues to show it’s well ahead of the curve.
Statistics compiled by The Villages Golf & Tennis show that women accounted for more than 1.35 million rounds played over the past 12 months. That’s equivalent to 40% of 2020’s record-breaking total.
Women have topped 100,000 rounds in each of the past eight months, with a high of 151,084 rounds played in March. Three other months show at least 120,000 rounds played by women.
“I don’t think there’s any better place than The Villages for women to play golf,” said Maria Brooks, an Academy instructor for the past 15 years.
The Villages’ robust scene manifests itself at all levels. More than 70 women teed it up at The Villages Golf Championships in April, with five flights of different abilities. Last month, 192 women filled rosters for the Ladies Village Cup team event.
“I’ve never lived in a place where there have been so many highly skilled female golfers,” said Elizabeth Sholar, who captained Team Belle Glade to a runner-up finish.
“The fact that we have so many highly skilled female golfers in The Villages that we can have a tournament like this with 12 teams and have matches that are truly competitive — I just think that’s phenomenal.”
Said Brooks: “I would say the women golfers here are some of the best women golfers you’ll find anywhere. We have some exceptional players.”
Nor does competition have to be the primary focus. Ladies’ Day events can be found each week at multiple courses around The Villages. Last week saw events at Hacienda Hills and Bonifay country clubs, along with seven executive courses.
And more keep being added to the mix. Reeves noted that women tend to outnumber men in the Academy’s weekly New to Golf classes.
“Seeing how many women want to pick up golf at a retirement age, it’s astonishing,” he said.
Part of the Lifestyle
Give The Villages’ lifestyle, with 693 holes of golf in play and more to come, a huge assist in that department. That kind of variety — from the Marsh View Pitch & Putt to the 12 championship courses — allows all golfers to play at their comfort level.
Beditz, the NGF president, noted that challenge in his assessment of the national trend.
“Unless we can provide an improved beginning golfer experience,” he wrote, “our conversion rate from ‘trial’ to ‘commitment’ will remain far below what it could be.”
Beginners, he added, tend to not stick with golf for one of two reasons — they never get comfortable around other golfers, or they don’t feel they play well enough to enjoy the game.
Brooks, who became a teaching pro in her 30s in a career change, concurred.
“I think it’s getting them to relax at first,” she said. “Women tend to be tense in a different environment. If golf is new to them, they tend to be a little more tense because they don’t know what to expect.”
For many women in The Villages, Brooks said, golf serves as an outlet for social interaction. Whether it’s Ladies’ Day, longstanding neighborhood groups or informal foursomes, the objective is to get together and share good times. Maybe a meal and drinks afterward.
“I know a lot of people that say, ‘We just play and we don’t keep score,’” Brooks said. “Are you having fun? Yup. Glad I can help.”
The veteran instructor pointed out a flier on the wall promoting “friendly golf” in The Villages.
“Look at what they’re doing (in the picture). They’re not swinging (a club), they’re having fun,” Brooks said. “They’re smiling and giving each other high-fives. That’s what we need more of.”
Brooks also relayed the story of one Villager who came to her not too long ago. Though the student’s mother was a club champion back in her hometown, in a certain way that made it intimidating.
“She didn’t want to compete with her mother,” Brooks said. “She didn’t start playing golf until she was 65. She tells me, ‘I can’t believe I’m playing golf now.’ But that’s because you’re in The Villages now. ”
It’s part of what brings women to The Villages’ fairways — and ahead of the national trend.
