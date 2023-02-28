Wine Walk returning to Spanish Springs

Wine Walk is back. After a multi-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Spanish Springs Town Square will welcome back wine lovers this week to try a variety of wines paired with an assortment of hors d’oeuvres, all for a good cause.
“It’s great to see this event revitalized,” said Bobby Davenport, property manager for The Villages Commercial Property Management.
The Villages Wine Walk 2023 will be presented by the Corkscrew Winery from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Spanish Springs Town Square. More than
15 businesses from Spanish Springs and around The Villages will set up tents where they will offer wine and food tastings.
Those who attend will be given a glass for wine and a plate for food, as well as a map showing where each vendor is located. Second Slice will provide live entertainment from the Gazebo.
Tickets are $40 in advance at thevillagesentertainment.com and $45 the day of the event if any still are available.
Less than a week after tickets went on sale, about half of the 650 available tickets were purchased, Davenport said.
“I think they missed this event, so I think everybody is excited to see it coming back,” he said.
Money raised from the event will benefit the Buffalo Scholarship Foundation. In 2019, the last year the event was held, $17,538.90 was raised for the foundation.
“We truly appreciate everybody in the community who has supported our foundation,” said Randy McDaniel, director of education for The Villages Charter School and chairman of the board for the Buffalo Scholarship Foundation. “We started with nothing in the fall of 2005, and we’ve been able to grow and give a lot of postsecondary scholarships to graduating seniors. We truly appreciate it.”
The event will be presented for the first time by the Corkscrew Winery in Spanish Springs.
Owners Tim Allen and Adam Wood said it is the perfect opportunity to promote their business by sharing the wine and other options they have to offer.
Those who stop by the Corkscrew will get to try three wines — cuvee rouge, chardonnay and a green apple wine — as well as small cheeseboards with Canadian cheddar, gouda, havarti and butterkäse.
Allen hopes the event brings in residents who might not have been to the Spanish Springs area before.
“And of course if they are new to The Villages (I hope) they kind of see what The Villages is about and what all the stores have to offer,” he said.
The Villages Daily Sun, which has participated in the Wine Walk since the first event, will offer beef Wellington, stuffed mushrooms and a charcuterie board with meats and cheeses, along with 19 Crimes cabernet sauvignon.
The Daily Sun tent also will have Polaroid cameras, large frames and props attendees can use to take fun souvenir photos.
Chelsea McLain, magazine and marketing manager for the Daily Sun, hopes the event provides a relaxed, fun environment for those who attend.
“I’m hoping they just have a great night,” McLain said.
Coastal del Mar Seafood Grill will be participating in the event for the first time. The business will offer Sea Glass Chardonnay and for the food, the chefs are making clam chowder shooters, ceviche cups, and shrimp cocktail.
“We’re excited that the Wine Walk is back and it’s at Spanish Springs,” said Philip Benjamin, director of marketing for Fresh Made Kitchen Restaurant Group, which includes Coastal del Mar. “Spanish Springs is a whole community, and we like to be a part of that, so we want to join in and celebrate everyone getting back together.”
The restaurant’s tent will be decorated in a seafood theme to bring a little of what’s inside the restaurant outside, Benjamin said.
Davenport said he anticipates the Wine Walk’s return to be a success.
“Lots of smiles is what I’m hoping for,” he said.
Staff Writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.|•
