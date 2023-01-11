Will he run? Pence says his future is guided by his faith

Former Vice President Mike Pence is still undecided on a 2024 White House run, but remains certain about one thing: Washington must do better by America’s seniors.
“We simply have got to make sure we’re pursuing policies that give the American people the well-deserved security that they have earned over the course of a lifetime,” Pence said in an exclusive interview with the Daily Sun on Tuesday.
“It’s one of the things I’m most troubled about with this current administration — the runaway federal spending, worst inflation in 40 years and tax increases piling on at a time when the nation is in recession. It damages our economy overall, but it also damages the foundation for retirement in this country.”
Pence, who helmed the country’s coronavirus response in early 2020 and garnered bipartisan praise for refusing to block certification of the November election, remains at the center of presidential chatter.
The longtime social conservative brought his “So Help Me God” autobiography tour to Ezell Recreation Center Tuesday, a stop on a months-long tour to family values forums across the country.
He drew a standing-room-only crowd here in Sumter County, which boasts Florida’s highest voter turnout rate of about 76% in last November’s election.
The event — Pence’s third visit to The Villages — comes on the heels of Florida shedding its swing-state status and turning red. Only about about half of Democrats showed up to November’s polls compared to two-thirds of Republicans.
Pence told attendees that his main goal in writing the memoir, which hit the New York Times’ bestseller list at No. 2 upon its November release, was to faithfully tell his family’s story.
And that, of course, he also wanted to share his perspective on the tumultuous end to the Trump administration.
But in between those key events, he said he hopes readers find “a record of accomplishment that I believe not only will be celebrated in history as one of the most accomplished administrations in American history, but a framework for leading America back to the security and prosperity that the American people deserve.”
Pence told the Daily Sun that serving as Donald Trump’s vice president “was the greatest privilege of my life.”
He pointed to their success rebuilding the military, securing our border, reviving the economy, rolling back regulations, achieving American energy independence, and along the way appointing more than 300 conservative judges including three Supreme Court justices.
“While many of the national media were focusing on other things, we were really focused on results for the American people,” he said. “I think the support that we enjoy across Florida and across the country was reflective of the fact that the American people knew that and were grateful for that, and I truly do believe it holds the best vision for the future.”
The former six-term congressman and Indiana governor said last week’s historic 15-vote battle for the House speakership was invigorating.
“You saw people hand-wringing on television, worrying about democracy,” he said. “That is democracy. And I want to tell you what, I think that the reforms that the conservative majority embraced over the course of those many votes, is going to be a great benefit to the nation. And I have every confidence that Speaker Kevin McCarthy is going to lead that new conservative majority with skill and integrity and conservative principles.”
While its early for 2024 presidential predictions, the latest Morning Consult poll conducted from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2 shows Pence trailing only Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida.
“You know, there are two kinds of people in politics,” Pence told the Daily Sun of his though process on a potential bid. “There are people who are called and people who are driven, and honestly, I’ve been both. Early in my life I allowed myself to get caught up in my own ambition. But over the past 20 years of service in the Congress and as governor and as your vice president, we’ve simply tried as a family to respond to a calling, to a sense of where the Lord and where the people that we would serve would have us step forward.”
He said that last Christmas was the first he’d had with his entire family in three years, including a new grandchild and two children whose families are in active duty military service.
Together, they spent much time in thought and prayer, he said, and agreed to make a decision about the 2024 campaign in the coming months.
“My heart’s desire is to is to go where we’re called, and I want to promise people that we’ll do just that,” he said.
As the event ended, Pence was asked one more time if there was any big announcement he wanted to share.
“I guarantee you,” he responded, “if the time comes that I have something to share, I’m going to share it in The Villages.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.