Wildwood seeks input to reshape downtown

Wildwood residents can voice their opinions about what they would like to see in the city’s downtown district. Ayres
Associates, a consulting firm hired by the city earlier this year to design a downtown master plan, will host two public forums Monday and Tuesday and hopes to get input from as many residents as possible. The meetings will take place 4 to 7 p.m. both days at Miz Kathi’s Cotillion Southern Cafe, 101 N. Main St. The first session will include a presentation about the project, while
Tuesday’s meeting will offer residents more chances to express their own visions for downtown.
Residents have expressed their desire to improve downtown, said Jason McHugh, Wildwood city manager.
“We’ve known for a long time that residents want to see a more aesthetically pleasing downtown area,” he said. “We conducted a community survey last year and the No. 1 response for things people wanted to see was a revitalized downtown. We’re fortunate that thanks to our partnership with The Villages, we have the economic ability to tackle large projects
like this.”
McHugh hopes to see all of those who advocated for the downtown renovations attend next week’s meetings. “This is one of the first steps in making that happen,” he said. “We’re hoping for a strong turnout. We really want to build
positive momentum.”
The goal is to make downtown a thriving district for businesses and a vibrant destination for residents, said City Commissioner Joe Elliott, a resident of the Village
of Linden.
“This is going to be a huge effort and we want everyone to be involved,” he said. “Downtown Wildwood has been in a state of disrepair for years and years. There have been other efforts to do something about it but we’ve had several false starts. This time, I believe we have the desire and the means to get it done. If we do this right, it will make a huge difference in the city of Wildwood for decades to come.”
Business owners eager
Business owners are eager for meaningful improvements for the corridor along U.S. Highway 301, which serves as Main Street through the downtown area, said Sandy Sweeny-Merkel, owner of Gilded Matilda’s.
“There truly is so much potential to make downtown a thriving area,” said Sweeny-Merkel, a resident of the Village of Largo. “We need to slow down traffic, renovate the sidewalks and add parking to make businesses more accessible. If we can do those things, we can attract more businesses, more restaurants and more things to do.”
Sweeney-Merkel is one of many city stakeholders who already have done interviews with representatives from Ayres, said project manager Chris Silewski.
“We’ve had some great discussions already and the general consensus is there is a great amount of opportunity that exists here in Wildwood,” he said. “We kept hearing the word “potential” over and over again. So there’s a lot of excitement about this project.”
Silewski hopes that excitement trickles down to city residents as well.
“It’s hugely important to get the community to buy in,” he said. “We hope to get a great turnout at these meetings. We want to hear opinions from as many people as possible. Our goal is to develop a plan that is shaped by the values of the community and the more input we get, the better it helps shape that lens to see how people view downtown.”
Ayres has created a website for the project — wildwood
floridadowntownmasterplan.com — where people can provide additional input and follow the process.
Silewski and team members at Ayres will hold additional public meetings in the future at which the downtown master plan will be presented.
“Our end goal is to give the city of Wildwood actionable items it can move forward and start to initiate,” Silewski said. “So often that first step is where people get hung up. We want to make that first step as easy as possible.”
Complete streets plan
In fact, Wildwood already has taken some steps.
The city, along with the Lake Sumter Metropolitan Planning Organization, designed a concept for a plan to address some of the concerns from merchants and residents about the state of U.S. 301.
The Complete Streets plan would add traffic-calming devices, like roundabouts, to slow down traffic and add medians, landscaping and crosswalks to help improve safety and create a more appealing place for people to walk and shop.
McHugh said those initiatives would be important to any downtown master plan, but because any changes to U.S. 301 must be approved by the Florida Department of Transportation, it
takes time.
Last month, the city agreed to accept the donation of two buildings on Main Street in the downtown area and purchase two additional parcels behind them. The vacant buildings at 101 and 107 S. Main St. are in disrepair and have numerous code violations, but McHugh and city commissioners believe the properties have potential for redevelopment as part of the downtown revitalization.
“We’re excited about the potential for those properties,” McHugh said. “It could provide an area that could be a catalyst for everything else that’s coming.”
