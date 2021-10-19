Wildwood Police Department to add New Police Vehicles

Officers in brand new police vehicles will soon patrol the streets of Wildwood.
The Wildwood City Commission recently approved the purchase of eight new vehicles for the Wildwood Police Department as part of its $83.5 million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The total approved 2021-22 budget for the police department is $5,379,185, a 15.1% increase from last year, and roughly $378,000 of that will be used to purchase the new vehicles, according to the city of Wildwood Digital Budget Book.
The police department also will use the additional funds to address other needs related to growth, such as new hires and offering more services.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.