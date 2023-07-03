Wildwood PD hoping to reel in funding

Soon, the community can cast their fishing reels for a good cause — supporting local veterans returning to the life they left behind.
The Wildwood Police Department recently announced its first-ever inshore fishing tournament fundraiser: The Brave Response. The tournament begins at 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 at Crump’s Landing, 11210 W. Halls River Rd, Homosassa.
Proceeds will benefit Combat Veterans to Careers, a local organization that helps ease veterans’ return to civilian life through an all-encompassing life plan.
The name for the tournament comes from a term for first responders and military members. It is their bravery and quick response that determine the outcome of a situation, said Roni Wood, community outreach specialist for the police department.
“We wanted to work with a veteran’s organization and raise funds for them,” she said. “We also wanted to do something to bring first responders together, and we’re expecting it to be a good event.”
Each participating boat must have at least one veteran or first responder. This includes active or retired military members, law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics/EMS, corrections officers, power and water workers, or anyone who responds in a crisis or emergency situation.
“We just wanted an avenue for veterans to enjoy the day and get out there and take their mind off of life,” Wood said.
Having camaraderie is a big deal in the military. If you ask any veteran what they miss about the military, it is the camaraderie, said David Booth, Combat Veterans to Careers CEO.
Combat Veterans to Careers, which is based in Wildwood, helps veterans find jobs, get educated, file claims and continues to support them throughout their lives. Through the organization’s What’s Next program, veterans can go on fishing trips to places like Alaska and Mexico for recreational therapy and to build camaraderie among each other.
“Therapeutic recreation is really important because it gets your mind in the right place,” said Booth, a U.S. Army veteran. “Because of all the other noise of dealing with your healthcare, mental health care and family, you’ve got to have some time to get your mind to rest and build camaraderie.”
Combat Veterans to Careers also has a thrift store, Restoring Hope Thrift Store in Wildwood, that raises funds for the organization. Several veterans also work at the store through one of the organization’s programs.
“They offer so much to the veterans that are in need,” Wood said.
Registration for the tournament is $50 per person and must be completed by Aug. 1 at wildwoodpolice-fl.gov/community-outreach. People can pay with cash, check or online.
To pay online, go to secure.rec1.com/FL/wildwood-fl/catalog, click on the “Wildwood Police Department” tab, go to “PD Special Events” and choose “The Brave Response Fishing Tournament.”
The tournament will be held rain or shine, and there is no cap on how many people can register. However, the first 50 people to register will receive a lucky bucket with various items from sponsors.
Following the fishing portion, there will be a weigh-in at 5 p.m. and an awards reception with cash and other prizes. There will also be multiple winners for categories such as biggest weight prize.
Anyone is welcome to come out and watch and have a good time, Wood said.
“Even if we just have a handful of boats our first year, we’re going to make this an annual event, and make it fun because people love to fish,” she said.
The police department is also looking for sponsors. Those interested can contact Wood at communityoutreach@wildwood-fl.gov.
For more information about the tournament, email Wood. For more information on Combat Veterans to Careers, visit combatveteranstocareers.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.