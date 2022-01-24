Wildwood outpaces other cities in growth

Mayor Ed Wolf predicts Wildwood will one day rank among the largest cities in Central Florida, and it is well on its way. Wildwood is growing faster than any other city in the state with a population of more than 2,000, with an increase of about 33% during the last 12-month period studied by the University of Florida’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research. The agency estimates Wildwood’s population at 20,909 as of April 1, 2021, an increase of nearly 5,200 from April 2020. “I’d be willing to bet you our numbers are already closer to 24,000 or 25,000 by now,” Wolf said. Only Westlake, a small city founded in 2016 in Palm Beach County, saw a greater percentage increase, growing about 94% from 906 to 1,757 residents during that time. Wolf is not surprised by the numbers.
“Little Wildwood is in a whole different bracket now,” he said. “We have so many people wanting to move to Florida from up north and Wildwood has benefited from that tremendously.”
The Villages’ expansion in Wildwood south of State Road 44 is driving the majority of the growth, City Manager Jason McHugh said.
“It’s pretty remarkable for Wildwood to be the fastest-growing city in Florida,” he said. “Of course much of that success goes to The Villages Developer for providing a product that attracts so many people. We’re seeing the positive aspects of that growth throughout the entire city.”
The 5,179 new residents put Wildwood in seventh place among all cities in the state in net growth, behind only Jacksonville, which saw an increase of 20,951, Port St. Lucie (9,663), Cape Coral (7,538), Miami (7,506), Orlando (6,933) and Tampa (6,841).
The city’s population has more than tripled since 2010, when it had 6,709 residents, according to UF.
Longtime residents can’t believe the changes in the city in recent years, Commissioner Pamala Harrison-Bivins said.
“Having lived in Wildwood most of my life, it is a big change,” she said. “Personally, I love it. And I think most other residents who have grown up here and lived their whole lives here see it as a great thing. Sometimes we might get frustrated that there’s more traffic on the roads or the lines in stores are longer. But the bottom line is they enjoy the extra amenities and new businesses that have come with the growth.”
Wolf said careful planning from McHugh and the City Commission has led to well-managed growth throughout the city that benefits the entire community.
“We made a decision a number of years back that we wanted to make sure that any growth would take care of itself,” Wolf said. “We didn’t want to put the residents on the hook for anything. And it has worked out very well for everybody.”
The extra tax revenue from a larger population has allowed the city to be aggressive with infrastructure improvements such as road work and water and sewer projects.
“We’re in a very fortunate position right now,” Wolf said. “It gives us a chance to address some capital projects that we’ve had on the books for a long time.”
Harrison-Bivins points to increased offerings and programming from the Wildwood Parks and Recreation Department as a major benefit afforded by the growth. She is especially excited about the splash pad that will be coming later this year to the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
“I call that project my baby,” she said. “I just hope and pray people will enjoy it as much as I have envisioned. And I’m elated that we’ve been able to offer so much more to our residents. Whether it’s adult kickball leagues or Movies Under the Stars, our Parks and Recreation Department has done a phenomenal job of planning activities that get people out in the community.”
The city also is launching the first phase of its ambitious Millennium Park renovation project this year. Plans call for eventually adding an aquatic center, amphitheater, dog park, event garden, wedding lawn and sports courts for basketball, racquetball, pickleball and tennis.
The Wildwood Police Department also is growing with the city.
In August 2020, the department moved into its new headquarters, a 14,000-square-foot facility on County Road 462 near U.S. Highway 301 that cost about $7 million.
The department also added officers and updated its vehicle fleet as part of a total makeover, Wolf said.
“I think the department has really made some remarkable progress,” he said. “We have the updated facility, we just got our first accreditation, we’ve had some great new hires. All these things are paying off and the people of Wildwood are seeing a big difference.”
The city also expects expanded health care offerings.
In December, HCA Florida Healthcare, part of HCA Healthcare, announced plans to build a 60-bed, three-story hospital along County Road 466A at the edge of Trailwinds Plaza.
In 2020 the city welcomed the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood, a 240,000-square-foot outpatient facility featuring an array of providers offering imaging, oncology, ophthalmology, rehabilitation and pharmacy, among other services.
Wildwood also is home to not one but two 24/7 emergency rooms, with UF Health The Villages Hospital Freestanding ER across from Brownwood and Ocala Health Trailwinds Village ER on CR 466A.
“I can’t think of a better area to advance health care,” Wolf said.
City officials know the growth isn’t going to slow down.
Development is rampant across the city in different regions, from The Villages to new residential and commercial developments in Oxford, to new communities springing up along county roads 466A and 462.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, the city’s development services department processed 1,084 permits for construction of new homes. The 376 permits issued in December were a new record for the city, McHugh said.
Since October 2020, the Wildwood commission has approved multiple residential developments that combined will provide more than 700 single-family homes and nearly 1,800 townhomes and apartment units.
“We have stuff happening all over the place,” he said. “And we’re expecting additional projects coming in this month that will advance our goal to offer more diverse housing options. People want to move to Florida and that’s not going to end any time soon.”
The pace of population growth should continue for years to come, Wolf said.
“This is really just the beginning for us,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we added another 5,000 people a year for the next several years. People are coming to Florida in record numbers and I can’t think of a better place in Florida than Wildwood.”
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
