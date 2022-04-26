Wildwood Commission approves creation of Middleton CDD

The upcoming Middleton neighborhood will use the same form of local government that has been successful throughout The Villages.
The Wildwood City Commission on Monday approved by a 4-0 vote the creation of the Middleton Community Development District A.
The neighborhood will be built next to The Villages south of the existing County Road 470 as a separate community with its own unique amenities.
The non-age-restricted neighborhood is designed to draw and retain the workforce that supports retirees in The Villages, with proximity to a new charter school campus.
Middleton CDD A will include about 2,480 acres and up to 8,280 homes, with a mix of housing types, designs and models.
The new school, a downtown area and all recreation amenities will all be accessible by walking, biking or golf cart via a network of pathways, trails and tunnels.
The first two residential units of family housing at Middleton will consist of 569 homes on about 133 acres south of Central Parkway and west of Stampeder Trail, documents show.
Unit 1 will also be home to a recreation area featuring a postal station, resort-style pool, pickleball and tennis courts, corn toss, a children’s playground, a dog park and pedestrian pathway surrounding a lake.
Phase 1 of downtown Middleton will bring six retail/office buildings with about 146,000 square feet of available commercial space.
Diverse housing options planned at Middleton will include everything from single-family homes to multi-family apartment rentals.
There are 14 residential CDDs in The Villages, in addition to three commercial districts and two utilities dependent districts.
Also Monday the commission:
• Approved a site plan for a rental community in Oxford west of U.S. Highway 301 about a half mile south of County Road 466. The developer, Terwilliger Brothers Residential, is planning to construct 154 single-family homes and duplexes plus amenities.
• Approved a land-use change and rezoning for about seven acres on CR 462, nearly a mile north of CR 466A to allow for construction of Freedom Fellowship Church.
• Approved a land-use change and rezoning for about 10 acres on CR 214 west of U.S. 301 to allow for construction of All Aboard Storage. The self-storage facility is proposing to construct multiple self-storage unit buildings totaling about 75,000 square feet.
• Annexed a parcel south of Warm Springs Avenue and east of Bigham Trail that is owned by 468 Properties. The developer plans to construct a commercial retail plaza at the site. The parcel is adjacent to 2.3 acres already owned by the developer.
