Wildwood booster clubs close in on fundraising goal

It’s shaping up to be another successful year for the Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club.
The club, which supports Wildwood Middle High School, has increased its membership to more than 250 people and is nearing its fundraising goal of $150,000 this school year.
Joel Lemmer, vice president of the group, said the boosters have raised around $125,000.
“It’s been going surprisingly well,” Lemmer said.
One of the ways it raises money is through selling discount cards. Businesses in the Wildwood area will continue to have them throughout the year.
“Fortunately, it’s our biggest source of fundraising,” said Lemmer, of the Village of Fernandina.
The boosters also have fundraising events planned, including participating in the Rotary Club of The Villages’ Spring Thing at 11 a.m. March 18 at The Villages Polo Club, where it will be selling its discount cards.
The boosters have already held various events this year to raise money, including a $10,000 reverse chance drawing fundraiser it held in January, which sold more than 175 tickets.
“We’re trying to get people involved with the boosters and the fun of being a booster,” Lemmer said.
Other events events in the works include a bingo night fundraiser. This also will celebrate the athletic accomplishments of students by inviting them to a meet and greet.
At the same time, the club has continued to provide more services and support to WMHS students, like a mentoring program and the Beyond Wildwood committee.
The committee assigns a booster “coach” to seniors to mentor them and keep them on track. Coaches will stay in contact with the student with in-person meetings at least once a month to assist with applications, resumes and more.
Lemmer said the group’s funds are spread fairly evenly among athletic, arts and music, and academic programs, as well as other projects the school requests help with.
Of the more than 250 members in the group, at least 20 are from the Wildwood community, including parents.
“The participation we’ve had from the community, we’re just thrilled with it,” Lemmer said.
Pete and Kathy Beinetti, founders of the Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club, are excited about the growth.
“It does bring a tear to our eyes at how excited people are to be in the club,” said Pete, of the Village of Hemingway.
The couple hoped to “break down barriers between Wildwood and The Villages,” and they are pleased to say the club is in good hands when it comes to that mission.
“The younger (residents) are taking over and I’m delighted we are accepted in Wildwood,” Kathy said.
Pete is amazed by what the club has been able to achieve and impact it has had on WMHS.
“They do things for kids that fulfills them in ways they’ve never experienced before,” Pete said.
For more information about the boosters and their efforts, or to donate to the 501(c)3 charitable organization, go to wildwoodwildcatsboosterclub.com.
Staff Writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.