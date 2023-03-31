Wildcats’ javelin throwers set high standard in Class 1A

When Armand Grable first started throwing javelin, he quickly became discouraged. Every day in practice, the junior was outthrown by his teammates on the Wildwood Middle High School track and field team.
What he lacked wasn’t ability, but perspective.
Though his throws may not have held up against his fellow Wildcats, his marks actually were among the best in the state. He just happened to be part of the most talented unit in Class 1A.
“His whole thought was, ‘I’m not good at this,’” recalled Don Winters, the Wildcats’ throwing coach. “I said, ‘Yes, you are. You just happen to have the best throwers in the state on your team, so you’re very good.’”
WMHS sophomores Taylor Keiler, Judson Nichols and Emory Strickland, along with Grable, currently hold four of the top 24 marks in Class 1A this spring, according to distances reported on Athletic.net. In District 7, they own four of the top six.
“It’s great,” Nichols said. “I couldn’t ask for any better teammates, really. We have the best sophomore javelin throwing class in the state.”
All of the Wildwood throwers said having strong teammates in practice has helped make them better. Not only do they compete with each other for top marks, but it’s brought them closer as a unit.
“There’s all this competition between us,” said Keiler, who qualified for the state meet last year as a freshman. “We’re always pushing each other, always cracking jokes. It’s team bonding.”
One thrower who isn’t competing against the group but has a lot to do with their success is Strickland’s twin sister, Emma. Also a sophomore, she was the first to take up the javelin, which eventually led to the others’ participation. Emory started throwing in middle school when he saw Emma come home with a medal. Over time, he brought the others in.
“I remind Emory that he came because I was here first and he just got jealous of me and my accomplishments,” Emma said with a laugh.
Winters regularly relies on Emma, who finished fifth at last year’s state meet as a freshman, to help with coaching when he’s busy working with shot put and discus throwers. Though her distances don’t match up with those of her male counterparts, she’s happy to have a team to work with.
“When you have this whole group with you, you have your own support system and they keep you going when you’re doubting yourself,” Emma said. “When things aren’t going too well, they’re there to remind you that you’re better than you think you are.”
At any given meet, any of the top three Wildcats can come away best. Keiler currently holds the longest mark for the season at 45.22 meters (148 feet, 4 ¾ inches), but Nichols and Emory Strickland are close behind.
“We’re extremely competitive with each other and we’re around the same skill level,” said Emory. “We push each other because we compare ourselves based off of our teammates. I’d say we push each other to our limits because we all want to be the best in the squad.”
At multiple meets already this season, the Wildwood boys have swept the top four spots in the event, a team-score value of 28 points.
“It helps us in the team scoring because these were points in the past that other teams were just taking from us,” head coach Djuan Graham said. “We were forfeiting those points. Now we don’t have to be as strong or as deep in the running events and jumping events to be competitive in the team scoring because those guys are going to come in.”
Though taking all four top spots at a district or regional meet could be a much harder task, that point total would be nearly half of what the Wildcats would need to win a district title. The throwers are proud of their ability to heavily affect the larger team outcome.
“We’ve got all the sprinters and everything and they’re putting their work in,” Grable said, “and then you’ve got the throwers’ side, and you don’t usually see teams getting that many points from that.
“Sometimes, we can get as many points as the rest of the team may get in the whole entire meet. So for districts, it could be a huge help to actually make that push to maybe win districts.”
Having a group that talented come through a school as small as Wildwood at the same time is uncommon and, with all four javelin throwers eligible to return next year — and the top three only sophomores — the WMHS coaches are eager to see how much further the group can go.
“Sprinting, basketball, football, it’s rare to have that collection of talent that’s going to produce at that level,” Graham said. “We’re extremely excited to see how much better they’re going to get because we’re not losing anybody this year.”
Senior writer Drew Chaltry can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5233 or at drew.chaltry@thevillagesmedia.com.
