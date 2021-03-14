Why most Florida counties reject tax increase proposed here

Florida is the birthplace of impact fees, a tax on development the state pioneered in the late 1970s with the notion that growth should pay for itself.
But economists, business leaders and real estate professionals warn that impact fees have a greater impact than residents might think. These experts decry them as a “hidden tax” that discourages the growth that protects property values.
Today, impact fees have fallen out of favor with more than half of Florida’s county governments amid fears of pricing out businesses and homebuyers, especially during the ongoing pandemic recovery.
However, in Sumter County, three newly elected commissioners are ignoring that trend and their own economic development advisers to fast-track an increase on the tax instead.
In a rapid reversal on a promise to study the issue without taking action until July, commissioners Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search last week said they will rush a vote in 10 days upon learning a new state law could limit their powers.
For weeks, residents have been blitzed with misinformation campaigns around the issue, which will be open to public comment before the commission votes on March 23 at 7 p.m. at Everglades Recreation Complex. Here are the facts about proponents’ common talking points:
The Villages Developer has been getting away with a “sweetheart deal” from the county for decades, and it’s time for it to pay its fair share.
In fact, The Villages Developer already pays 10 times more in road impact fees than any other builder, Sumter County records show. In 2020, that was $3.3 million. Villages officials have said they have resisted building in less-expensive counties because their own families have lived and worked here
for four decades.
An independent impact fee study in 2019 recommended the county charge the highest road impact fee allowed by law, and since Sumter’s rate is only 40% of that maximum, developers
are getting a huge discount here.
In fact, that Tampa consulting firm, Tindale Oliver, made no such recommendation in its report, which is publicly available at https://rb.gy/duypqy. The report only informs commissioners of the maximum road impact fees they could legally impose. It also details how in 2019, Sumter’s rate was already higher than nearby Lake, Marion and Hernando counties.
Lots of other counties charge impact fees at a much higher rate, and their economies are just fine.
In fact, more than half of Florida counties do not impose any impact fees, according to data from all 67 counties obtained by the Daily Sun through public records requests and interviews with county administrators. Only 21 counties impose rates higher than Sumter’s, and just 11 impose the full maximum allowed by law. All 11 of those counties have experienced a slower five-year growth in gross domestic product, a measure of overall economic health, than Sumter County.
The Developer reaps all the benefits and pays nothing for other county infrastructure.
In fact, The Villages Developer alone pays almost half of all property taxes collected by the county’s top 10 commercial property owners, according to county records. In 2020, that was $860,480 for countywide services such as schools, parks, jails and other government activities beyond The Villages community.
Higher impact fees will wipe out the 25% property tax increase approved by the previous commission.
In fact, the funds from that 2019 action were raised to pay for more law enforcement, ambulance services and school safety as well as a future regional roadway network. Before that action, Sumter property taxes had not increased for 14 years, even as the region became America’s fastest-growing metropolitan statistical area. In terms of actual dollars, the increase represented just $348 annually for a home with a taxable value of $255,700. Still, the previous commission rolled the rate back by 4% last year, with reductions to continue as growth continues. The new commissioners have not revealed which services they will cut if they slow growth, since impact fees can only be used for road development and can’t fill other funding gaps.
These new roads won’t benefit anyone who already lives here, so they shouldn’t have to pay for them.
In fact, the new roadway network will connect residents throughout the county to each other as well as to services from restaurants to health care facilities. County commissioners themselves will travel these roads to get to their government meetings. Officials have projected the investment will conservatively earn the county at least $2 billion more in property taxes from future homes and businesses over the next 25 years.
The increase is levied just once on big businesses that can afford it.
In fact, an increase will hit new businesses and home builders of all sizes in every corner of the county. The three new commissioners rejected a proposal volunteered by The Villages Developer to pay 40% more in road impact fees on each home it builds in the age-restricted community in exchange for sparing future homeowners and businesses expanding outside the community for three years. Now an increase will hit new businesses and home builders of all sizes in every corner of the county.
The Villages Developer pays just $972 per home, and taking impact fees to the maximum would only add another $1,458. That’s not going to deter a retiree from buying here.
In fact, that may be true in The Villages, where residents enjoy a median income well above the state average. Age-restricted homes are assessed at lower rates because their occupants have lower impact on services such as schools. However, the tax increase won’t just fall on big developers and the rich. In the less-affluent areas of the county that aren’t age-restricted, going to the maximum rate would add $4,000 to the cost of each new home. Real estate agents say even smaller increases could be devastating to the working families already making long commutes because they can’t afford homes here. Today, there are only 14 homes listed under $250,000 in south Sumter County, according to Bushnell Realtor Samantha Scott. Raising the price of the cheapest new construction enables landlords to raise rents to higher levels without any competition from new construction. That makes impact fees, in effect, a tax on renters for the primary benefit of landlords.
The increase has no negative effect to current residents’ property values or existing businesses that already paid their impact fees.
In fact, real estate agents warn that fewer services make a market less attractive to homebuyers. Several large business players already have said an increase would make them reconsider Sumter County. For example, David R. Nelson, president of UF Health, has said that millions in added costs may jeopardize plans for a new hospital in the south county. And Scott Renick, The Villages director of commercial development, said other deals already have been compromised, especially with businesses in pandemic recovery already hit by a new minimum wage law. State Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, has said an increase could halt some statewide projects meant to unclog local arteries, such as an alternate route planned for U.S. Highway 301 south of Florida’s Turnpike.
Small businesses will be fine, no one believes new businesses will stop coming to this growing area, and the hospital is coming no matter what.
In fact, the pandemic already has closed more than half of small businesses in Florida, according to the Florida Small Business Development Center Network. Nearly a third of those still alive say their operations remain suspended. Locally, the value of new business permits in Sumter County already has decreased year over year by 2.3%, county data shows. Under the maximum rate, road impact fees for a small business would rocket from $2,367 per 1,000 square feet to $5,918. Small businesses hoping to use expansion as a pandemic recovery strategy say that’s a daunting hurdle to surmount. For example, a restaurateur like Fred Karimipour, president of FMK Restaurant Group, would see an increase that would more than double the tax from $140,970 to $352,425 to open another small location.
The bill moving through Tallahassee is the work of The Villages Developer to thwart this commission.
In fact, the bill, which would limit all annual increases to current impact fee rates to 3%, was first proposed in 2019 before the new commissioners ran for office. While Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford, who represents Sumter County, has joined the House effort as a co-sponsor, its sponsor is Rep. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach. DiCeglie said he authored the bill after seeing first-hand the economic fallout after Hillsborough County’s commission raised road impact fees 80%. The companion Senate bill is sponsored by Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, who is chairman of the Florida Republican Party and has worked with DiCeglie for years on the issue.
The Daily Sun’s reporting on this issue can’t be trusted because it only prints one side of the story.
In fact, the nationally recognized investigative journalists who produced this report sought in-depth interviews several times with tax increase proponents Craig Estep, Oren Miller, and Gary Seach. Estep responded to our questions; however, Miller declined to comment and Search stipulated conditions that we could not meet. None of the three commissioners have presented expert opinion or documentation to support their position. At the last public meeting on the issue, Estep said little on the record and commissioners Miller and Search made no comment at all.
Specialty Editor David R. Corder can be reached at David.Corder@thevillagesmedia.com or 352-753-1119 ext 5241. Managing Editor Curt Hills can reached at curt.hills@thevillagesmedia.com or 352-753-1119, ext. 5287.
