Where new churches bloom

When Pastor Mark Ingmire decided to leave his previous church to plant one of his own in 2020, he knew the timing was a bit curious to some.
"We were in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, and churches were either online-only or hybrid with limited seating and other restrictions," the pastor of Village Christian Church in Wildwood said. "But The Villages and surrounding communities were growing and would continue to grow once the pandemic eased. We knew we had to launch soon or not at all."
By the end of 2020, Ingmire began holding services, both at his home and at a recreation center at the southern end of The Villages. Today, Village Christian meets Sundays on the campus of The Assembly at Wildwood.
The church is one of more than a dozen that have been planted within a 20-mile radius of The Villages since 2019. And almost all of them continue to operate today, a remarkable statistic given the overall decline in church membership and faith nationwide. A 2020 Gallup poll revealed that 47% of Americans surveyed said they belonged to a church, the first time in the eight-decade history of the Gallup poll that the number was below 50%.
And a Gallup poll from June revealed that 81% of Americans surveyed believed in God. While that number looks high, it is down seven percentage points from 2017. And from the first such Gallup poll on the question in 1944 to 2011, the number was above 90%, with a high of 98% between 1952-1967.
"There is definitely a difference in this area," said Lead Pastor Chris Holck, of Live Oaks Community Church, which planted a Southern Oaks campus in Wildwood in 2019. "As people retire and settle into the next chapter of their lives, they are asking questions about their faith. They want to help out in their community, mentor future generations. That's where church comes in."
Church planting comes in many shapes and sizes, and not every plant is the same. Some focus on specific neighborhoods or communities that may lack a house of worship. Others may target a specific demographic based on age or ethnicity. Still more may be denomination-focused due to population growth.
"I was a congregant at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Fruitland Park for the first few years I had been in the area,” said Glenn Lewis, of Spruce Creek South in Summerfield. "Then, in 1994, the Episcopal Diocese of Central Florida asked me and nine other Holy Trinity parishioners to start a mission church in The Villages. That mission would become St. George Episcopal.”
Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park helped plant New Covenant UMC in The Villages. St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in The Villages, itself a plant from St. Paul Catholic in Leesburg, helped plant St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic in Summerfield. And First Baptist Church of Belleview planted both Village of Faith Baptist in Wildwood and First Baptist Church at The Villages.
"We wouldn't be where we are today without the assistance of FBC Belleview during those early years," said Lead Pastor Bob Perry of FBC Villages.
For Village Christian's Ingmire, he started creating his church on his own, without assistance from another house of worship or church planting network.
"I had a decision to make when I left my previous church, which was either leave the area and go to an established congregation or stay," he said. "It was a no-brainer to stay here."
For Ingmire, The Villages is continuing to grow, and that means opportunities to let newcomers know that God is made known.
"People have a connection to that," he said.
Now, two years after the initial plant, Ingmire and Village Christian Church are working with a church planting organization called Nexus. Based out of McKinney, Texas, Nexus helps coach, train, mentor and guide planters along the journey to establish and grow churches.
"Nexus provides us with coaching, leadership, advice on fundraising," Ingmire said. "It provides us with leader development workshops that we physically attend. Those meetings feature nothing but church planters in the room."
"We work with church planters on developing an entrepreneurial spirit and help them think like entrepreneurs," added Phil Claycomb, who launched Nexus with his wife in 2006. "Most pastors are not trained entrepreneurs, so we assist them with that process to build a life-giving and multiplying church."
And Nexus plans to be with Ingmire and Village Christian for the long haul.
"We walk with the church planter for two years to get them up and running," Claycomb said. "We then transition to another coach for the next few years, as the second through fifth years of a church plant look different from the initial launch. After that, we transition again into more of a mentor role."
There is no hard data on how many church planting organizations are in operation, but there clearly are many.
Some are Florida-centric in scope — the Florida Church Planting Network, for instance, has nearly 20 plants in various stages across the state, including Seven Rivers Villages in Wildwood. Others are more global in scale, like Acts 29, which has planted more than 700 churches on six continents. Locally, Acts 29 helped plant Remnant Church in Leesburg and Sojourners Church in Tavares.
One church planter who is receiving helps from Acts 29 is Adam Muhtaseb, who serves as pastor for preaching and vision at Redemption City Church in Baltimore.
"I came from a Muslim background, going to mosque as a child, but became a Christian at 12," he said. "When I was in college, I read the book of Acts, and it was all about church planting. I thought that's what churches do."
With the help of Acts 29, Redemption City Church launched in 2018.
"We spent six months studying the culture of the neighborhood we were planting our church in," Muhtaseb said. "We had meetings at homes and a residency at a healthy church."
The church began with eight people in a Bible study at Muhtaseb's home, which turned into two Bible studies with 40 people. The first actual worship service attracted more than 150 people but, after a few months, that number dropped to 30.
"From there, we just started growing inch by inch," he said. "Now we're averaging 260 people a week for our services, and we've purchased a building."
And there is talk of Redemption City Church planting more campuses in Baltimore, as well as one in Japan.
"The most effective way to reach non-believers is church planting," Muhtaseb said. "Lost people are more willing to come to a new gathering, particularly young people. Most people who come to a Redemption City service never went to a house of worship before."
Stephen Speaks would agree with Muhtaseb's comments. The lead pastor of Seven Rivers Villages in Wildwood is seeing those who were non-believers or uncomfortable with attending a house of worship dropping by Wildwood Community Center on Sunday mornings for services.
"An older gentleman, who had nothing to do with any church for 50 years, has been worshiping with us since last October," Speaks said. "A young mom had not been to any church in years, but she has been attending worship with her two kids every week since we started. Every time we gather for worship, there is a new person, a new story and a new opportunity to give thanks for what God is doing."
Seven Rivers Villages is a campus of Seven Rivers Presbyterian Church, whose main location in Lecanto has been part of the Central Florida landscape for nearly 40 years. Speaks said Seven Rivers had been looking to plant a new church in The Villages area for a number of years.
"I interviewed for the position in 2019, and had the chance to see The Villages with my own eyes," he said. "I was a campus pastor at Clemson University in South Carolina for nearly 20 years, and The Villages has a bit of college-town feel with its unique architecture and people coming from across the country."
Seven Rivers Villages held its first worship service last fall and now meets Sunday mornings at Wildwood Community Center. Speaks said the campus is averaging around 115 people per service. The number includes the youngest of congregants who are taken care of in the church's nursery, as well as students that participate in "Children's Church," which is open to kids up to age 7.
"We have the nursery and Children's Church program on the second floor of the community center, with the worship on the first floor," Speaks said. "We're getting quite the multi-generational mix coming to worship, a good ratio to have."
That includes what Speaks called a "healthy" number of middle and high school students who are making Seven Rivers Villages their church home.
"They pepper me and others with questions about God and faith," he said. "They want to talk to and hear from people closer to their own age about their faith questions, and we do the best we can to do that. They are excited to learn."
A 2020 Lifeway Research study of 34 Protestant denominations and groups revealed that 4,500 churches closed in 2019, compared to 3,000 congregations starting up. And a 2020 study by the Center for Analytics, Research and Data, affiliated with the United Church of Christ, estimated that between 75 and 150 congregations shut down in the U.S. every week during the 2010s.
And those numbers were taken before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Living Grace Church opened its doors in 2019, only to stop indoor worship a few months later due to the pandemic. But husband-and-wife church pastors and founders Steven and Pat Lawrence didn't sweat it.
"We were not concerned," Pat said. "We knew that God wanted us to complete the work he started."
The Lawrences, native Floridians who have been married for 50 years, came to The Villages area six years ago with the goal of planting a church.
"When we arrived, we didn't know where it would be," Steven said. "But we were determined to plant a church."
Before the planting got underway, Pat went to Charis Bible College, an extension of Andrew Wommack Ministries, where she received her master's degree in 2019. Her curriculum there included learning how to plant a church.
"I had the chance to learn both the spiritual and business sides to church planting," she said. "Charis played a critical role in assisting us with this church plant."
While Pat was at school, Steven worked on finding a location to host services. With the help of a real estate agent, he found a prime spot at a business park just off Highway 27/441 in Summerfield.
"The space used to be an art studio," Steven said. "It was a good fit for us."
Three years later, Living Grace Church has expanded to occupy three suites in the office park. And each suite has different elements.
"One suite is our worship area, while a second is devoted to small groups, activities and our children's church," Pat said. "The third suite features church offices."
Currently, the church is averaging about 80 congregants per service, and there's already talk about launching a second Sunday service.
So why do the Lawrences believe local church plants and the area faith scene in general is stronger than the rest of the country?
"Florida is a very church-friendly state that supports the freedom to worship," Pat said. "We're also seeing congregants, regardless of age, demographic or background, discovering Living Grace and wanting to find a church home. Hearing from them shows there is a need for houses of worship both here and across the state."
East County Road 462 in Wildwood is nicknamed "Church Row” for good reason. Residents can find six sanctuaries on the 1.5-mile stretch of road, and a seventh is just a quarter-mile farther. Now another house of worship plans to join the Church Row family. Encounter Church, based in Coleman, will build a permanent home at 4698 E. County Road 462, across the street from New Life Christian Church.
"It's amazing what God is doing,” said Pastor Derrick West, who co-planted Encounter Church with his wife, Nicole, in 2019. "We plan to build a 650-seat sanctuary with a gym, youth center, ministry offices and more. We hope to start having services at the site in a year, but we'll see what happens.”
Encounter Church's origins begin with West, who grew up in Central Florida but struggled with drugs and gangs in his younger years.
"I was incarcerated three different times for felony convictions,” he said. "The third time I was incarcerated, I found Jesus and started changing for the better.”
West and his wife oversaw the planting and revitalization of six churches in New York before returning to Florida, where their local ministry began with a series of revivals at Grace Tabernacle in Wildwood in 2019. Shortly after that last revival, Encounter Church was born, with services taking place at Coleman Assembly of God.
"We have been bursting at the seams inside our current sanctuary, with hundreds attending each service,” he said. "We have 60 to 70 children meeting Sunday mornings for our Encounter Kidz program, which is an incredible number.”
Children and youth are important to Encounter Church's growth. Last October, hundreds of kids and others gathered at Oxford Oaks for a "House of Light Outreach” on Halloween put together by the church, while church "elves” handed out Christmas presents to children and families in December in Wildwood.
"With The Villages and Sumter County growing at such a fast pace, there is a need for a local church that is welcoming to young families,” West said. "We want Encounter Church to be that option.”
Driving down Church Row, one will find several examples of church planting.
Just off East CR 462 is Reclaimed Church, which launched inside a Wildwood dance studio in 2020. A large white tent has become an unofficial symbol for Freedom Fellowship Church of The Villages, which celebrates the fifth anniversary of its plant this year.
And close to where Church Row intersects with County Road 466 stands The Assembly of Wildwood. The church has been the home of Ingmire's Village Christian Church for close to a year. It's been a long road to The Assembly for Ingmire and his congregation, but it has been worth it.
"We went from meeting outside Villages recreation centers to gathering at Mystic Ice Cream in Fruitland Park, the Old Mill Playhouse, the Waterfront Inn and now The Assembly," he said. "The congregation has stuck with us through thick and thin, and the church is blessed by that."
Village Christian holds worship at 10 a.m. Sundays, while The Assembly's congregation gathers at 10:45 a.m. There are two sanctuaries in the building, so both congregations are able to hold services simultaneously without issue.
"Senior Pastor Daniel Parker and his team at The Assembly have been wonderful to us, and both congregations get along well," Ingmire said.
There is no specific data on how many church plants succeed and fail, but even the church planters admit it's not all rosy.
"We are currently working with 54 churches, but another 15 plants didn't make it," said Phil Claycomb of Nexus. "There can be days where everything can be so mystifying and painful."
But when all is said and done, these planters say that it's all worth it.
"This is a fulfilling role for me," Claycomb said. "My ministry is the church and helping others plant them."
"If I can help turn one person's life around and bring them closer to God, then I consider that fulfilling," added Encounter Church's West. "Church planting is more than just a physical structure but also spreading the word to those seeking answers about their faith and relationship with God."
