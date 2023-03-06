What to watch in the 2023 legislative session

Lawmakers are returning to Tallahassee, and they’re in for a busy two months.
The regular legislative session begins Tuesday and runs through May 5. The Legislature will be dominated by a Republican super-majority, the result of the 2022 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis himself was reelected by an almost 20-point margin, and he promised a productive session during a Feb. 28 visit to The Villages.
“These are the biggest Republican majorities that we’ve ever had,” he said. “We’ve done a lot already just in the special sessions we’ve done. But the Legislature is convening (this week) and we are going to make good on all the campaign promises we made, and actually a lot more than what we even promised.”
State Rep. John Temple and State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, whose districts include Sumter County, are part of that super-majority. They were elected to their seats last year, and participated in the latest special sessions.
“We got off to a fast start with two special sessions and committee weeks complete,” Temple said. “We have focused on hurricane relief, addressing insurance, constitutional carry, and more to come. Stay tuned to see what’s next.”
Both lawmakers have filed bills on a range of topics. Temple’s bills tackle issues like ensuring unlicensed vendors perform landscaping or other promised services and creating a Rapid DNA grant program to help law enforcement accelerate DNA sample processing.
“At the core, I looked to find bills that help people or work to make good conservative policies,” Temple said.
The grant program has a companion bill in the senate filed by Ingoglia. Some of the bills he’s filed include top issues for Republicans.
“A lot of my priorities are also Gov. Ron DeSantis’ priorities, because I’m carrying numerous pieces of legislation he has advocated for,” Ingoglia said.
His top three issues, he said, in no particular order, were immigration reform, school board and county commission term limits, and death penalty reform.
Ingoglia plans on filing the immigration legislation soon, legislation he says will probably be the largest state-led anti-illegal immigration bill filed.
“Hopefully it will be a blueprint for other states to match so we can finally push back against the federal government and their open border policies,” he said.
Those issues are likely to be among some of the biggest this session. Here are some of the topics to watch:
Death penalty
After Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was sentenced to life in prison, lawmakers could scrap a requirement that unanimous jury recommendations are needed for death sentences.
House and Senate bills, some of which were filed by Ingoglia, would allow death sentences based on the recommendations of eight out of 12 jurors and also give judges more authority.
Defamation
Lawmakers will consider revamping the state’s defamation laws, potentially weakening protections for journalists.
DeSantis, who frequently criticizes the media, and House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, have called for revisiting the 1964 U.S. Supreme Court ruling known as New York Times v. Sullivan, which helps shield reporters from lawsuits.
Guns
Republican lawmakers have started moving forward with a proposal to allow people to carry concealed weapons without obtaining state licenses, an idea that supporters call “constitutional carry.”
The proposal has drawn opposition from gun-control groups — and from some gun-rights groups, who say the state should allow people to openly carry guns.
Immigration
Continuing to criticize federal border and immigration policies, DeSantis wants lawmakers to pass a series of proposals involving undocumented immigrants.
Among other things, he wants to expand the use of the E-Verify system, which is used to verify the employment status of workers, and bar out-of-state tuition waivers for undocumented students.
School boards
Republican lawmakers want to amend the state Constitution to change school-board races from non-partisan to partisan.
Also, lawmakers are considering revising term limits for school board members and creating one for county commissioners.
“We have term limits in Tallahassee,” Ingoglia said. “There’s no reason why local elected officials should not have term limits also.”
Transportation
DeSantis is pushing to expedite 20 key transportation projects with his “Moving Florida Forward” proposal. Two projects on the list will directly impact Sumter County — funding to add lanes to Interstate 75 from State Road 44 in Wildwood to north of Ocala, and widening and rerouting U.S. Highway 301 south of Florida’s Turnpike to County Road 470.
News Service of Florida contributed to this report.
