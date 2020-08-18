What’s at stake in today’s primary

After months of preparation and planning, the August primary is today.
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., voters will head to the polls to decide primary races throughout the tri-county area.
For many, the biggest races on the ballot today are for the Sumter County Commission. All of the candidates in the three races are Republicans, and the races are open only to Sumter’s 58,545 Republican voters.
In the District 1 race, incumbent Al Butler faces Gary Search, while, in the District 3 race, incumbent Don Burgess faces Craig Estep. In the District 5 race, the candidates are Oren Miller, Daniel Myslakowski and incumbent Steve Printz.
Winners move on to the general election, where they’ll face challenges from NPA (no party affiliation) and write-in candidates.
However, all registered voters in Sumter County will be able to vote in the sheriff’s office race. While the race this year features two Republican candidates, it’s a universal primary contest between Eric Ryan Anderson and incumbent Sheriff Bill Farmer.
But the primary also has significance outside of the races. In addition to deciding who moves to the general election, or in some cases wins, the primary is a good trial run for elections supervisors to prepare for the general election, said Aubrey Jewett, a political professor at the University of Central Florida.
“All of the issues that happen somewhat in miniature could really come back in the general, including mail-in ballots and problems with COVID and precinct workers,” he said.
During last week’s early voting, Bill Keen, Sumter County supervisor of elections, said things were going very well.
“Even with all of the safety upgrades, all the new equipment we’ve bought and put in place for safety, so far everything’s been really smooth,” he said. “It all hinges back on our dedicated poll workers. I just can’t emphasize enough the role of poll workers, especially these days.”
Here’s a look at some of the other local races at stake today:
Tri-County
Tri-county area voters will pick the circuit judge for the Fifth Judicial Circuit of Florida Group 22. Incumbent George G. Angeliadis will face Pam Vergara in the nonpartisan race.
Lake County
Lake County has three county commissioners facing challenges. One of the races, District 1, is a universal primary contest with two Republican candidates, Douglas Bruce Shields and incumbent Tim Sullivan.
The other two races, District 3, where incumbent Wendy Breeden faces Kirby Smith; and District 5, where incumbent Josh Blake faces Todd Luce, are open only to Republican voters.
The county has two nonpartisan school board seats on the ballot. In the School Board Member District 2 race, incumbent Kristi Lee Burns is facing Patricia Nave. In the School Board Member District 4 race, the candidates are Mollie B. Cunningham, Betsy Farner, incumbent Sandy Gamble and Michael A. Garcia.
There’s also primary races for seats on the North Lake County Hospital Board of Trustees. The NE Seat 1 primary race is for Republican voters only. Voters will choose between Susan E. Hooper and James Keith Pyle.
The NW Seat 5 primary is for Democratic voters only. The candidates are Melody Duckins and Khalid Umar Sattar.
The Lake County Water Authority has two primaries for Republican voters only. The candidates in the District 1 primary race are Daniel J. Lynch and Marty Proctor. The District 3 race is between Tyler David Brandeburg and Nicholas Stack.
Republicans also can vote for a Republican state committeewoman in a race between Cheryl Arellano and incumbent Francheska Sabatini.
Marion County
Marion has two county commission races, and the District 1 race, between Republicans Mike Behar, Craig Curry and Michael J. Saxe, is a universal primary contest. The District 3 race is for Republican voters only and is between Bobby D. Dobkowski and incumbent Jeff Gold.
The Marion County Property Appraiser primary race is for Republican voters only and is between three candidates: Jimmy Cowan, David Moore and Neil “Nick” Nikkinen.
The nonpartisan School Board Member District 1 race is between Sheila Arnett, Allison B. Campbell and Lori J. Conrad.
The Republican state committeeman race is for Republican voters only. The candidates are Randy Osborne, William Richhart and John H. Townsend IV.
Associate Managing Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
