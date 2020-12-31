What a year!

With 2021 just a few hours away, it’s time to look back at the many milestones and accomplishments of The Villages and its residents in 2020. Among the notable figures are those showing The Villages leads the nation in median age; the community is home to the most pickleball courts in the world; and more than 3 million rounds of golf were played. Here are some figures showing that 2020, despite the odds, added up to be a great year in The Villages.
130,013 – The number of residents in the Lake, Marion and Sumter counties sections of The Villages
16.8% – Percentage of veterans in The Villages MSA, the highest count in any metropolitan area not next to a military installation
67.4 – The median age of those in The Villages MSA, the highest of any U.S. metro area
86 – The square mileage of The Villages, including planned development areas
54 – Number of golf courses in The Villages (12 champion, 41 executive, 1 pitch & putt)
693 – Total holes of golf across all courses in The Villages
3,563,632 – Number of rounds of golf played on courses in The Villages
3,532 – Holes-in-one made by golfers in The Villages
100 – Total number of recreation facilities, including regional and village centers and neighborhood areas
214 – Number of pickleball courts, the most of any single location in the world
215 – Number of bocce courts in The Villages
210 – Number of shuffleboard courts in The Villages
6 – Total number of dog parks, more per capita than all but three of the 100 largest cities in the U.S.
9,000 – Open Air Concert Series total attendees
28 – Plays produced and streamed online by The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center and The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol this year
228 - Number of students who graduated in May from The Villages High School
44 – Students who earned an associate degree through dual enrollment
$2.9 Billion – The gross domestic product of The Villages Metropolitan Statistical Area
9 – Total number of polo weekends in 2020 at The Villages Polo Club (1 spring, 8 fall)
8,825 – Number of toys made and shipped out by the elves of the Villages Woodworkers Club this year, with an estimated value of more than $66,000
13,200 – Meals provided to area residents this year by the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. This breaks down to 275 meals a week
54,900 – Pounds of food collected during the annual College Colors Day food drive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.