What a fire district means for Villages

Villages residents in Sumter County are just the governor’s signature away from deciding if they want to approve an independent special fire district for themselves. Gov. Ron DeSantis received the bill Friday from the Florida Legislature with unanimous support — seeking to allow The Villages Public Safety Department and its residents to guide and manage its unique fire and EMS needs for retirees. Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford, successfully shepherded the bill he sponsored to create the new district. With DeSantis’ approval, voters in the proposed district would be asked in November’s General Election if they support it.
Fire Chief Edmund Cain answers questions to help residents understand the benefits of a fire control district that is independent of county control.
Walk us through why an independent special fire district would be beneficial for the residents?
Formation of an Independent Fire Control and Rescue District provides VPSD with the most financial accountability and transparency, operational autonomy, and would be governed by residents residing within the district. The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District will be completely focused on our unique planned community and provide comprehensive services that include:
— Improved EMS transport response time and continuity of care from start to finish in which your VPSD personnel will provide seamless care from the arrival at the scene to arrival at the hospital.
— Continuity of services, including fire prevention and suppression as well as enhanced pre-hospital care and the initiation of ambulance transport services.
— More equitable and proportional funding between residential and commercial properties.
— Local oversight and control by Village electors residing within the District boundaries.
Should we expect any change in the level of service we already receive from The Villages Public Safety Department or is it more about streamlining and better control operating conditions?
VPSD provides a high level of services and continues to expand to improve and accommodate increased service demands while always striving to meet the needs of this rapidly growing community.
VPSD will continue to provide the excellent levels of services that the residents of The Villages have come to expect and deserve from The Villages Public Safety Department:
— Superior ISO Rating of Class 2 (affects insurance premiums)
— Rapid response times
— Strategically located fire stations throughout The Villages (2.5 miles apart)
— Provide free smoke detector battery changes and assistance with the Neighbor AED Program
— Beginning October 1, 2022, VPSD will provide enhanced service delivery through ambulance transport services.
Can you speak to the unique needs that The Villages community has and how the public safety department is set up to address those needs and how an independent special fire district may enhance that?
As you are aware, The Villages is an active retirement community, many of our residents experience a variety of medical conditions that necessitate a high level of response for professional emergency pre-hospital care services.
Indeed, Villagers have selected The Villages for their ability to provide a higher level of services overall. At this present time, although we are able to deliver rapid pre-hospital care for both fire and medical emergencies, patient transport is dependent upon the more rural level of Sumter County service outside The Villages.
The Sumter County Board of County Commissioners address their rural service delivery areas much differently than The Villages Fire Control and Rescue District will provide service delivery in the urban setting of The Villages and surrounding areas.
Effective utilization of the resulting self-governance and autonomy by an independent special district will allow The Villages Public Safety Department to operate independent of other counties or municipalities, resulting in a focus on customization of emergency services, as well as planning for future growth Villagers expect.
What would be the boundaries or areas of the independent special fire district?
The proposed boundaries of The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District encompass only the Sumter County portion of The Villages and some surrounding areas of unincorporated Sumter County, as this represents approximately 94% of our fire department’s current response area.
What happens to fire and EMS coverage in Lady Lake, Fruitland Park and Marion county portions of The Villages?
Areas of Marion, Lady Lake, Fruitland Park are still under interlocal contractual agreements with The Villages and will remain the same. These adjacent service areas will still receive the same high level of service from The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District.
Under an independent special fire district, who is “running the department” and who is setting policy?
Once The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District is formed, the District will be governed by a board consisting of five members residing within the District boundaries initially appointed to staggered terms by the Governor.
After the initial term, each member will be elected by registered voters in the District.
The Fire Chief is responsible for day-to-day operations and implementing policy and procedures. Like any elected local government, the board will direct the overall mission and budgets to serve the community it serves. This accomplishes more focused attention on the needs and wants of The Villages community in Sumter County.
As a resident, and registered voter, would I be able to sit in on board meetings of the fire district?
Yes, under the State of Florida Sunshine Law, all government meetings are open to the public.
Could I provide input to my fire department?
Yes! The best local government is the one closest to the electors. This will be such an example.
What can you tell us about costs to the residents to support this; can you please discuss how we would pay for fire and EMS service under an independent special fire district?
Each parcel will be charged $124. The additional needed funding will be generated with $0.75 cents per $1,000 dollars of relative improvement value (market or ‘just’ value minus land value) in a second tier.
In addition to the ‘Simplified Funding’, The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District will have the legal ability to generate funding via an ad-valorem assessment, or property tax, based on the taxable value of your home.
This is capped at a maximum of $1 dollar for every $1,000 dollars of the assessable value of residential and commercial properties.
Under the purview of The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District, these revenue methods will provide enhanced transparency in identifying exactly how much you are paying to fund the services received.
How will the new ambulance transport service operated by The Villages Public Safety Department be incorporated into the independent fire district?
The ambulance transport service will be cooperatively initiated under the present Villages Public Safety Department, effective October 1, 2022.
It will be transferred smoothly and accordingly into The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District on October 1, 2023.
Would funding for an independent fire district support continued growth with new stations/personnel as The Villages continues to grow?
Yes, The Villages has historically been growing at a rapid pace, and there is no indication that this growth will stop. Population growth has resulted in increased service demand.
As service demand increases both in number of incidents and in types of services required, so does the need for more staff, equipment, and facilities. Staying ahead of this growth requires planning.
The additional residential and commercial properties will support future fire stations, apparatus and personnel to maintain a constant state of readiness in this ever-growing community.
If this independent district is formed, would Sumter County collect any property taxes from residents that would be forwarded to the independent special fire district?
Sumter County BOCC will not be funding any part of the Independent Fire District as the only funding will be generated from the assessments of the Fire District.
It would be anticipated that the Uniform Collection Method be used through the Sumter County Tax Collector much like all property taxes, bond assessments, maintenance assessments, etc. are collected.
What stage of the process is this in and won’t residents be asked to weigh in as to what they support?
The legislation that has been passed and awaits the Governor’s approval quite simply provides the residents the ability to vote for the formal establishment of The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District.
The decision regarding the establishment of The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District will be on the November 8 general election ballot for residents residing in the District to decide.
Residents are urged to attend the public education sessions. The opportunity to ask questions will be provided at these sessions.
Residents are also encouraged to ensure they are registered to vote so that they have the opportunity to cast their vote regarding this topic on Election Day.
What if residents have a question about this proposed district that wasn’t answered here, is there anyone they can contact or look for more information?
Of course!
You can obtain the most current information by visiting DistrictGov.org and reading the District Weekly Bulletin. You can also contact District Administration at 352-751-3939 or email CustomerService@districtgov.org.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.