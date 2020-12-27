Wetlands thriving in Florida, The Villages

In many states, finding the natural beauty depicted in photographs and paintings of national parks often means exploring a towering mountain peak. While you’ll be hard-pressed to find such a sight in the Sunshine State, Florida boasts an abundance of scenic natural places that also play a vital role in keeping the environment as clean as possible. These places are wetlands. Found throughout Florida, including 2,900 acres of them in The Villages, wetlands are defined by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as lands that are transitional between terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems, with water at or near the surface or land covered by shallow water. Scientists give a laundry list of reasons why wetlands are important to Florida. They aid in recharging groundwater supply in aquifers, removing pollutants from the environment, providing a home for numerous plant and animal species, preventing floods and offering humans venues for outdoor recreation. And that’s just to name a few.
“Wetlands serve as the kidneys of the ecosystem,” said Samantha Collins, research scientist with the Wetlands Institute, a New Jersey-based nonprofit dedicated to wetland protection and research. “They filter a lot of the harmful pollutants that can leach out.”
Building a community around wetlands
Part of the appeal of The Villages is the wetland preserves that buffer the community, offering a respite from suburban development.
Some of these wetlands are natural wetlands that The Villages Community Development Districts preserved, and others are artificial wetlands (sometimes referred to as working wetlands) that were built to mitigate the negative impact of prior wetland losses.
Building artificial wetlands enabled the District to reestablish deepwater, deep marsh and shallow marsh habitats, said Jeff Pardue, senior vice president of environmental consulting firm Breedlove, Dennis & Associates.
The vast majority of wetland preserves in The Villages are closed to the public.
However, portions of these areas are visible to residents and visitors via pathways that edge upon the wetlands.
These include the 81-acre Hogeye Preserve, which Villagers can see while traversing the 2.5-mile Hogeye Preserve Pathway that begins at Cattail Recreation Area; and the 913-acre Chitty Chatty Preserve, visible from walking trails along the preserve’s western boundary in the villages of Chitty Chatty and Bradford, District Property Management Director Blair Bean said.
The ability to access wetlands in The Villages through trails, paths and boardwalks in the community makes The Villages unique as a community built around wetlands, District Manager Richard Baier said.
“This type of infrastructure, which is essentially within residents’ backyards, offer frequent and continued environmental experiences without extensive travel to such wetlands,” he said.
Also unique is how residents keep a watchful eye on natural resources, which supplements the work that District staff does, Baier said.
“Our residents offer stewardship of these areas by acting as an added layer of defense and continued inspection beyond that of District staff,” he said.
Environmental functions
It could be said that wetlands are the superheroes of Florida’s environment. Their numerous ecological benefits read like superpowers.
They improve water quality by removing pollutants that move through wetland plants and soils, said Susanna Tarokh, spokeswoman for the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
Numerous animal species depend on the wetlands for survival, she said.
“Wetland habitats serve as shelter for numerous nesting and denning bird, fish, mammal and reptile species and are ideal nursery areas for a wide variety of animals,” Tarokh said.
Wetlands in Florida support the survival of a number of bird, mammal and reptile species, including some that have federal and/or state protections as endangered or threatened species.
Locally, The Villages’ wetlands are home to the wood stork and the Eastern indigo snake, which are both federally listed as threatened, and former endangered species including the American alligator and bald eagle.
They also support species with state designations as threatened species, including sandhill cranes, tricolored herons, little blue herons and gopher tortoises.
Elsewhere in the state, endangered species present in wetlands include the Florida panther, Florida manatee, Everglade snail kite and American crocodile, the latter a separate species from alligators. All of them can be found in the Everglades, the subtropical wetland ecosystem on the southern tip of Florida.
“Without wetlands, these species wouldn’t be thriving,” said Collins, of the Wetlands Institute.
Outside of supporting species conservation, wetlands also protect against floods and erosion from storms, Tarokh said.
“Wetlands provide flood protection by serving as storage areas for excess water, preventing damage to residential or commercial areas,” she said. “Protection against erosion from storms and stabilization of the shoreline substrate are critical functions of wetlands, particularly in urbanized areas.”
Recreational benefits
Wetlands throughout the country are as important to outdoor recreation as they are to the environment.
Recreation opportunities near wetlands include birding, wildlife viewing, photography and, in some wetlands, hunting and fishing. Such activities are enjoyed by more than half of all U.S. adults and support the economies of communities around wetlands, according to the National Park Service.
Every five years, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issues a report on the participation and economic impact of fishing, hunting and wildlife viewing. The most recent report, issued in 2018, found 39.6 million Americans went fishing or hunting in 2016 and 86 million viewed wildlife either around their homes or away from home.
Americans spent $81 billion on fishing and hunting opportunities, and $75.9 billion on wildlife watching opportunities, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.
More than 45 million of the nation’s wildlife watchers reported seeing birds, according to the report.
And wetlands are one of the best types of habitats for bird watching, Collins said.
“Bird watchers appreciate the diversity (of species) that thrive off the wetlands,” she said.
Observation data from Cornell University’s eBird database, which relies on user data to compile species sightings and birding hotspots in given areas, showed wetlands or areas bordering wetlands were among the top birding locations in The Villages.
For instance, birders tallied more than 110 unique species at both Hogeye Preserve Pathway and the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve, according to eBird.
Alice Horst, one of the trip leaders for the Village Birders, notices more birds in wetlands because wetlands have more small prey species that wading birds like to eat, such as fish, frogs and snails.
Birders are likely to find ducks in wetlands, too, because of vegetation both above and below the water level, she said.
“Wetlands are a living soup bowl of goodies for birds,” said Horst, of the Village of Briar Meadow.
Outside of wildlife viewing, wetlands may be havens for activities like kayaking or airboat rides, both of which are possible in eco-tours in the Everglades.
Restoring lost wetlands
Florida is covered by a total of about 11.4 million acres of wetlands, representing about 29% of the state, according to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service report. That’s a higher percentage than any other state.
But the same report also found there’s about 44% fewer wetlands here today than since Florida became a state, and the annual rate of wetland losses from 1985-96 was 5,000 acres a year.
In order to mitigate the losses of natural wetlands, some communities — including The Villages — have built man-made wetland habitats, also known as working wetlands.
What sets a working wetland apart is how it’s artificially created and designed for a specific purpose, like water quality treatment or water storage, Tarokh said.
Working wetlands that are exclusively meant for a certain purpose typically don’t have the same level of plant diversity as natural wetlands, she said.
“Wetlands in a natural landscape have natural water level fluctuations, are not controlled by anthropogenic (man-made) structures and typically exhibit higher wildlife populations and ecological diversity,” Tarokh said.
But that doesn’t mean working wetlands aren’t wildlife havens, because they are.
Horst, of the Village Birders, sees it for herself when she visits recreational areas in The Villages that border wetlands and artificial wetland parks like the Sweetwater Wetlands in Gainesville and the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park in Ocala, the latter of which opened in September.
“The man-made wetlands are built with water treatment as their primary objective, but these wetlands have evolved into incredible birding opportunities,” she said.
District staff has touted a number of ways the community benefits from restoring wetland functions in the area, including wastewater treatment, flood control and replenishing aquifers.
The recreational benefits are prominent as well.
For Horst, wetlands are placed to walk and see wildlife, ideally encouraging a sensitivity of environmental issues simply by being out in nature.
There’s also psychological benefits to recreation in wetlands, for those who find comfort in nature and wildlife.
“I always feel better leaving a wetland (or anywhere) while birding than before I went,” Horst said. “To borrow a quote from John Burroughs, ‘I go to nature to be healed.’”
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.