Well-known women to grace Villages’ stages

It’s a woman’s world this month in The Villages, as several well-known women artists are scheduled to perform at Savannah Center and The Sharon L. Performing Arts Center.
Debby Boone, Emmylou Harris and Melissa Manchester will showcase their greatest hits in many genres, along with some surprises. Boone performs at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Savannah Center, singing pop, country, adult contemporary and contemporary Christian hits.
“That’s one of the joys of my career,” Boone said. “I have a tendency to get restless doing one thing. I have the honor of doing different genres of entertainment.”
Boone started her career recording and touring as part of the Pat Boone Family, then hit the charts as a solo artist and moved on to performing in musicals. She said it is exciting for her to try different styles.
“Learning new things keeps me on my toes, and I hope I get to do more,” she said.
Boone perhaps is most well known for her 1977 hit, “You Light Up My Life,” which was No. 1 on the Billboard charts for 10 straight weeks and sold more than 4 million copies.
In 1978, Boone won a Grammy Award for best new artist of the year and was nominated for record of the year and best pop vocal performance.
Throughout her career she received five more nominations and won two more Grammy Awards.
Boone also starred in musical theater productions including “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” Lincoln Center’s 30th anniversary production of “The Sound of Music,” the revival of “Grease” in 1996, a national tour of “Meet Me in St. Louis,” and “Into the Woods.”
Boone said her favorite theatrical role was Anna in “The King and I” during a west coast regional tour in 2001.
At her performance in The Villages, audiences will see parts of each stage of Boone’s career.
“There is something for everyone and lots of memories,” she said. “People seem to like the stories I’m able to share with them.”
Boone includes mixed media videos and stories about her family throughout the performance.
She said performing in The Villages always is rewarding.
“They are delightfully appreciative of the music I do,” Boone said.
Next, Emmylou Harris will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Sharon.
The show, “An Evening with Emmylou Harris” will be presented by Get Off the Bus Concerts.
Harris was nominated for a Grammy Award 47 times and won 13. She also earned the Billboard Century Award in 1999, an induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008 and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award in 2018.
“I’ve been trying to get her here for five years,” said Joe Bamford, owner and founder of Get Off the Bus Concerts. “I don’t expect that she’ll be here again. This is a one-time deal.”
Bamford said the quality of Harris’ craft is what sets her apart.
“She pulls her heart into her songs,” he said. “I’ve had a crush on her since I was in my 20s. I just admire her — she has a beautiful voice and is a wonderful songwriter.”
Bamford said Harris not only is a fantastic artist, but also a warm, kind person.
“If audiences want to see a legendary quality singer-songwriter without all the frills, they should see Emmylou Harris for sure,” Bamford said.
Melissa Manchester will complete the month of accomplished women in the industry with her show, “An Evening with Melissa Manchester,” at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 at The Sharon.
Manchester is celebrating 50 years as a versatile performer.
“I feel very grateful that my career has lasted this long and I’m grateful to celebrate it,” Manchester said. “Performing is always the same. I still give 100% to the audience, no matter how large or small.”
The singer received three Grammy nominations and won best female vocal performance in 1982.
Two of her recorded songs, “Through The Eyes Of Love” from the movie “Ice Castles” and “I’ll Never Say Goodbye” from “The Promise,” received Oscar nominations.
“Receiving a Grammy was thrilling and receiving recognition from my peers was delightful,” Manchester said.
Manchester also acted in shows and movies such as “For the Boys” and “Blossom.”
She said her time as an adjunct professor in the popular music program at University of Southern California led her to becoming an independent recording artist.
“I’m so proud of my students at USC,” she said. “They guided me in this new market of recording, and it’s really exciting to me.”
Manchester’s performance in The Villages will include some of her charted hits, standards she loves to sing and even a new song she recently recorded.
“There will be a high level of comfort and ease,” she said. “I’ll also share videos that will give a lovely texture to the performance.”
Manchester is releasing a new album in April titled “RE:VIEW,” which will include unreleased songs and new versions of some of her classic hits.
She said she also is almost finished writing a commissioned piano concerto.
“It’s a new adventure to which I said yes,” Manchester said. “It’s thrilling to be engaged in an unexpected way.”
