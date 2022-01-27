Webster salutes those who served in Korea

It has been called the forgotten war, but veterans who filled a room Tuesday were assured that they always will be remembered. More than 100 people watched as Congressman Daniel Webster presented the Korea Defense Service Medal to 38 Korean War veterans and others who served in the country’s defense at Saddlebrook Recreation Center. “It is a very distinguished medal authorized by Congress, and every defense veteran should be proud that he’s getting (one),” said Roger Ubaudi, first vice president of the Korean War & Korea Defense Service Veterans The Villages Chapter 169. The Korea Defense Service Medal is awarded to members of the armed forces who served in Korea in defense of South Korea for 30 consecutive or 60 nonconsecutive days from the signing of the armistice to the present, Ubaudi said.
As Webster presented the veterans with their medals, chapter leader and retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John McWaters saluted them in honor of their service and sacrifices.
The group was part of the largest influx of new members who ever have joined The Villages chapter and received this medal, said Steve Frangos, a member of the group’s board of directors.
“Today is a very important day,” Ubaudi said. “When I joined in 2017, we had 88 members and under the leadership of Maj. Gen. McWaters, we’re now up to 240 members. (This is) the largest chapter in the United States and the largest chapter in the world.”
Ubaudi added that in 2018, he and McWaters were the recipients of only four defense medals given out that year.
It is a great honor to receive this medal, said David Stasinski, of Summerfield, who served in Korea after the war as a sergeant in the Air Force from 1965 to 1969.
“The recognition is great,” Stasinski said. “It’s the forgotten war and people just don’t know about (it) today and it’s a shame that so many people died in that war.”
Webster, who represents Florida’s 11th congressional district that includes The Villages, thanked each member and shared a few remarks at the end of the ceremony.
“You deserve this medal,” he said to the recognized veterans.
The veterans’ service and sacrifices enabled South Korea to become a prosperous and democratic nation, said Bill McLaughlin, a member of the group’s board of directors.
“Every veteran who served there should be proud,” he said.
The Villages is home to a stronghold of veterans – nearly 1 in 6 residents has served our country. The Villages chapter of the Korean War & Korea Defense Service Veterans serves to recognize and maintain the interest of those who served in Korean War.
The medals were awarded during the group’s monthly meeting.
The group hopes to continue growing and serving as a place for veterans who served in Korea to gather and share stories and pass on their legacies, Ubaudi said. For more information about the group or how to join, call 352-356-8828 or visit kwva169.org.
“It’s a forgotten war and we don’t want to be forgotten,” Ubaudi said. “It is our responsibility to ensure the legacy of the Korean War veterans and (that) their sacrifices will never be forgotten.”
Staff Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com.
