We’re No. 1!

The Villages’ popularity has again propelled it to the fastest-growing metropolitan statistical area in the nation for the past 10 years. The population here has grown 33.4% from 2012-21, U.S. Census Bureau data shows, bringing more shopping, restaurants, health care, entertainment and other amenities to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. “It’s the proverbial rising tide,” said Scott Renick, The Villages vice president of commercial development.
“The nature of the people who choose to make The Villages their home is the rising tide that breathes life into the economy.”
Nearly 34,000 people moved from 2012-21 to The Villages MSA, bringing the total population to just over 135,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The borders of the MSA include all of Sumter County but not the portion of The Villages located in Lake or Marion counties.
“It comes back to this old adage that demographics are destiny,” said Sean Snaith, Ph.D., a professor at the University of Central Florida. “We have a significant portion of baby boomers not yet retired. That’s the fuel.”
That fuel continues to power one of the state’s most active jobs centers.
“The Villages lifestyle was created almost 40 years ago with a tremendous investment,” said Orlando economist Hank Fishkind, Ph.D., a consultant to some of the country’s largest master-planned communities. “To sustain it requires a vibrant economy.”
Renick said it was impressive how quickly the area bounced back from the pandemic “across all sectors.”
“We’ve got a very active and stable community that isn’t as affected by the various economic cycles that come and go,” he said. “Our residents are at a point in their life where they want to get out and enjoy life. And that translates into a big contribution to our economy.”
There’s simply no draw like The Villages, Fishkind added.
“It’s the envy of most of the world,” he said. “It’s known all over. And I hear it in two different contexts. For one, I’m a contemporary to people who live in The Villages. People my age talk about retirement places, whether retiring or partially retiring and working from home. The other environment that The Villages comes up in all the time is in the development work I do all around the country. The Villages is well-known as the best-selling master-planned community for the past 20 years.”
That renown shows no signs of slowing, according to the Bureau of Business & Economic Research at the University of Florida.
Demographers there forecast we will see another 30% population increase in the decade ahead.
