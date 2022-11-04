Waves, thumbs-up And a good joke are this car’s style

Frank O’Donnell considers his 1961 Marketeer three-wheeled golf car the unique part in his collection.
If the three wheels doesn’t attract enough attention, the color will — O’Donnell’s favorite shade of yellow. He bought the car in 2018, when he moved to the Village of Pinellas knowing he needed a golf cart.
“I didn’t want what everyone else had,” O’Donnell said. “Since I’m into classic automobiles, I wanted to get something more my style.”
O’Donnell stumbled upon this car while searching for yellow classic cars online. Most of the Marketeers he sees aren’t in good condition, but this one only required four months of restoration. He found most of the parts on eBay, with the help of a fellow member in the King of the Road club.
