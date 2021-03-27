Walk events put focus on curing diseases

Gina Waterhouse, who lives with the effects of Alzheimer’s Disease, and her husband, Steve, stood next to each other, beaming as they wore purple. The Village of Pine Ridge residents know the importance of the color — the awareness color for Alzheimer’s Disease. “It is so important that more awareness is raised for the various diseases that affect people,” Gina said. “The more awareness raised, the more chances there are to finding a cure.” As awareness walks continue to pop up within The Villages, it’s a chance to raise awareness for a variety of diseases. Two of the latest walks include an Alzheimer’s Family Support Walk (AFO) and a Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Awareness Walk.
Both walks took place a week within each other and both brought in impressive results.
Alzheimer’s Family Support Walk
The Alzheimer’s Family Support Walk, which took place March 13 at The Villages Polo Club, aimed to show support to the families who take care of loved ones with the disease.
Kathleen Winters, executive director for Alzheimer’s Family Organization, said the event brought in around $25,000.
“Even with COVID-19 concerns, we are still impressed that we raised $25,000,” she said. “To put that in perspective, last year, about five days before COVID-19 happened, we had raised $36,000, so it was great to raise what we have. This year we had 356 walkers in total ... typically numbers are higher but that didn’t happen this year with the pandemic.”
Winters explained that while the Alzheimer’s Family Support Walk can be similar to Walk to End Alzheimer’s, they are also very different.
“We raise funds for education, programs and support for caregivers with loved ones with all forms of dementia,” she said. “The funds raised by the Alzheimer’s Association, who hosts the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, does provide some support for caregivers, but the majority of their funds they raise go toward research to end the disease. All money we raise during our fundraisers stays local.”
The Polo Fields are the perfect place to have a walk, Winters said. People return year after year and bring new walkers with them, she said.
“These type of events are crucial in getting exposure out into the community that there is support for caregivers and their loved ones with dementia. And in the case of the AFO, the event is crucial for us as we do not receive any government funding — all of our funds to operate come from donations and from events such as this. Without events like this, we could not stay in existence.”
Wanting to also show their support to the families, The Village Sweeties, all dressed in purple, joined in the walk.
“We are proud to be a part of this annual fundraiser for an outstanding and worthwhile cause,” said Barbara Bradley, spokesperson for The Village Sweeties chapter of The Sweet Potato Queens. The MS Support Walk
While the MS Support Walk was canceled last year because of the pandemic, organizers made an effort to have it this year on March 20, even if meant going virtual.
“We try to host a walk every year,” said Jeffery Parker, webmaster for Multiple Sclerosis Village People and Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle Preserve resident. “The last time we walked together was 2019 and it was great. We tried to have one in 2020, but it was canceled three days before the walk could happen because of the pandemic. This year, we went virtual and while we hope and expect to go back to a common walk, the virtual walk lead to great results.”
Parker said the most important part of people getting involved in awareness walks is the advocacy, awareness and fundraising it brings.
“It is a great way to bring them all together,” he said. “Some people are better at fundraising, while others are better at advocating.”
This year’s walk brought together 14 teams.
“Thirteen groups participating in the walk were from The Villages and one was from Clermont,” he said. “This year we raised $28,000 and are still receiving donations which is more than we anticipated.”
Future Walks
The next awareness walk coming up is the Relay for Life walk which raises money to help cure cancer.
The Relay for Life walk is tentatively planned for May 14-15. Because of the pandemic, the celebration will look different but still shares the goal of fighting cancer.
“While the walk is still months away, we are already fundraising for the event,” said Caitlin Simmons, of the American Cancer Society who is helping plan the event. “So far, we have 20 teams signed up to participate and have raised $16,497.61 as of Thursday. Our goal is $100,000, but we need the community’s help if we are going to reach that goal.”
All money raised during the event will make an impact on the community.
“Since August 2019, more than $417 million has helped fund potential lifesaving cancer research grants,” she added. “That is huge!”
Those interested in participating in the Relay for Life Walk can visit relayforlife.org.
The Waterhouses also look forward to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which is being planned as both an in-person and virtual event for Oct. 9 pending official guidance from Alzheimer’s Association. Fundraising also has begun, bringing in $8,505 of the $115,000 goal as of Thursday with eight teams already signed up to participate.
“We cannot wait until we can fully do all these walks in person,” said Steve Waterhouse. “While we have learned the virtual component can help involve more people, we do miss the in-person walks.”
Steve said the walks are a great way to bring awareness because Alzheimer’s is a disease where there currently is no cure.
“They are doing some testing and found there is a drug that helps, but it’s not FDA-approved yet,” he said. “It was a drug trial that Gina actually participated in, in Jacksonville, and she showed significant improvement in her cognitive memory. A lot of people are scared of the disease because it is so similar to regular forgetfulness — the difference is it might be one day or on occasion for someone who doesn’t have it while for her, who does have it, it’s every day and that’s why every dollar raised for research for the disease is so important.”
While the pair won’t let the pandemic keep them down, they are hoping their next walk is stronger as more people learn about new research.
“We really need the support for the walks and to come back stronger,” he said. “Gina is a true example and when people see her carrying that blue flower, it tugs on their emotions. The Villages is a very generous area and we can only make a difference if we allow ourselves the opportunity to try.”
Those interested in learning more about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s can visit act.alz.org and clicking ‘Get Involved’.
Staff Writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.