VPSD teaches fire safety for students

Groups of preschool students in shiny, red firefighter hats squealed with excitement Thursday as they waited to spray fire hoses, meet Sparky the fire dog and learn about fire safety. Children at The Villages Early Childhood Center got out of the classroom to learn about fire safety firsthand from firefighters, paramedics and EMTs with The Villages Public Safety Department. “It’s extremely important for children to know exactly what to do because it will help save lives,” said Kara Watts, division chief of EMS training with VPSD. “We had an incident a couple years ago where there was a cooking fire and the child was able to tell the parent exactly how to put the fire out because they learned it in school.”
In conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, the Sumter County Commission recently passed a proclamation declaring Oct. 9-15 as Fire Prevention Week in partnership with Sumter County Fire & EMS and VPSD. This is the 100th anniversary of the National Fire Protection Association marking Fire Prevention Week.
This year’s theme is “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”
To educate the public on how to plan to safely evacuate during a fire, both agencies visited schools to educate students and teachers.
On Thursday, Watts shared a short video about making an escape plan and some important safety facts with the students.
“We are teaching kids that it is extremely important to create a fire prevention plan for their home and to map out an escape plan so if there ever is a fire in their home or a dangerous situation, they can escape to a safe location,” Watts said.
Throughout this past week, The Villages Public Safety Department visited several schools in The Villages Early Learning Company and The Villages Charter School, including the Little Buffalo Learning Center, The Villages Early Childhood Center and The Villages Charter Elementary School Primary Center.
The students had a chance to see the agency’s firetruck and spray water from one of its hoses. Sparky the dog also greeted students.
“This is my favorite day,” said Lexi Bean, a teacher assistant at the Early Childhood Center. “The kids are so excited when they come in, and they’re ready for the day.”
Shirley Sirkis, a firefighter, engineer and paramedic with VPSD, showed students some of the equipment on the firetruck and ambulance and answered their questions.
“When we show up, don’t be afraid of us,” Sirkis told the students. “We’re there to help.”
Each year since 1922, Fire Prevention Week falls during the week of Oct. 9 to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire, which started on Oct. 8, 1871, and burned for about two days.
In conjunction with this year’s theme, the main message fire departments are pushing out is how to keep people safe in the event of a fire and the steps they should take to safely evacuate.
Homes today burn faster than ever before, and people may only have two minutes or less to safely exit a home once the smoke alarm goes off, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
Having a plan and practicing it before a home fire can help people safely evacuate.
“It’s important to they are prepared and it’s good for them to be educated,” Bean said.
For more information on fire prevention and safety tips, visit firepreventionweek.org.
Coming up next month, voters in The Villages portion of Sumter County will vote on whether or not to create an independent fire district to cater to the unique needs of The Villages. A bill sponsored by Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford, to create an independent fire district was unanimously backed by the Florida Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
A fire district independent of county control would allow VPSD to tailor its resources to the unique needs of the community that stretches beyond Sumter County.
The new district’s boundaries would include all of The Villages in Sumter County, while areas of the community in Lake and Marion counties would be covered through agreements with other government entities.
The district would be governed by an elected board and be able to raise its own funding and determine its own spending so Villagers would know precisely where every penny was spent. If approved, the independent fire district will start in October 2023.
For more information about the independent fire district, visit districtgov.org.
