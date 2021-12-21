VPSD moving ahead with ambulance buy to be ready Oct. 1

While Sumter County residents outside The Villages are still waiting to learn the fate of their ambulance service, The Villages Public Safety Department is swiftly moving forward with plans for the retirement community.
Amid lagging response times, Sumter County commissioners unanimously voted three months ago to end the ambulance contract with American Medical Response and move medical transport under VPSD and Sumter County Fire and Rescue starting Oct. 1, 2022.
But County Administrator Bradley Arnold said last week that Sumter County Fire and Rescue, which services the area outside The Villages, may not be taking on that role after all.
He said he will present other options to the commissioners next month.
Taxpayers have been agitating since the September vote for details on how ambulances will be ordered and paid for since commissioners did not set funds aside in the 2022 budget.
Commissioner Doug Gilpin suggested federal COVID funds be applied to the ambulance issue, as other counties have done. But he was overruled by the newly elected majority of Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search.
AMR’s contract expires on Sept. 30, and the turnaround time for an ambulance order is typically 10 to 12 months.
Arnold said no details on the county’s progress would be publicly disclosed until at least the Jan. 11, 2022 meeting.
Meanwhile, VPSD is finalizing a contract to purchase a fleet of 12 ambulances for about $3.4 million, said Fire Chief Edmund Cain.
Their full cost will come from the VPSD reserve fund and will not require any additional fees imposed on Villagers, he said.
The contract will be presented to the Village Center Community Development District board of supervisors for approval at its meeting Jan. 11, 2022.
“We have been meeting every week to establish a plan to be ready to engage our board to make a purchase,” Cain said. “We’re in position to proceed in January.”
Sumter County is an outlier in Florida as one of only three counties left in the state that contracts with a private ambulance company.
Of Florida’s 22 million residents, 77% are served by ambulances run by fire departments.
VPSD is buying its ambulances from Ten-8 Fire Equipment, a Sanford-based distributor of fire and emergency apparatus and equipment. The cost of each vehicle is about $200,000 and an additional $1 million will be spent on other equipment, Cain said.
Ten-8 Fire Equipment is sourcing ambulances from across the country to make sure VPSD is ready to begin service by Oct. 1, Cain said.
“The company has assured us we will have all of the trucks with enough time to get them equipped, to get them striped and lettered, and to be able to conduct training with the staff,” he said.
The District’s strategic planning committee wasted no time in studying both VPSD and county data to determine the number of ambulances needed, Cain said.
“We’re going to have nine primary trucks to start with,” he said. “But we’re going to order 12 so we have backup units.”
VPSD will not need to immediately hire additional personnel to staff the ambulances, Cain said, drawing from existing staff on non-transport units.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keithpearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.