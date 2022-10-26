VPSD crews assist with Ian cleanup efforts

When called upon, The Villages Public Safety Department came through in a big way for victims of Hurricane Ian. The third and final group of fire personnel from Florida’s Friendliest Hometown returned home Monday from Southwest Florida after collectively serving nearly a month, largely under the umbrella of a five-engine emergency strike team with other departments from across the state. Three separate groups of firefighters and firefighter/paramedics from The Villages joined crews from Citrus County, as well as the cities of Largo, Palm Harbor and Madeira Beach, in an effort to provide assistance and relief for localized crews in areas affected by Hurricane Ian last month.
“It’s been an opportunity for us to reach out and help other departments within our state,” said VPSD Fire Chief Edmund Cain. “We’re down there to help and offer assistance, just like we’d rely on those crews to help us if there was ever an issue here.”
Crews from The Villages, featuring a dozen personnel in total, deployed to ravaged regions of North Port, Cape Coral and Pine Island, first performing rescue duties before handling traditional calls for area departments in need of a break.
Just a day after Hurricane Ian tore through the southwestern coast of Florida’s peninsula on Sept. 28, the first group of VPSD personnel — featuring valuable technical rescue certifications — deployed to assist with water rescues in Charlotte County.
Over the ensuing three-plus weeks, a pair of four-man teams were deployed separately to Cape Coral, where they provided relief for crews housed at Cape Coral Fire Department Station No. 1.
“We’re here to do whatever they need us to do,” said Lt. Michael Stephens, who led the third group of personnel from The Villages, which later spent a week on Pine Island. “That’s our mission — be whatever they need us to be.”
The crews from The Villages alternated calls with the host on-call shifts in Cape Coral and Pine Island, offering a reprieve for localized firefighters who processed a deluge of emergency calls following the storm. VPSD personnel also performed routine in-house tasks, such as cooking, cleaning and equipment checks, all in an effort to relieve the fatigued firefighters any way they could.
“It means a lot to us because places like The Villages didn’t hesitate to offer their apparatus and their people for assistance,” said Cape Coral Fire Department Deputy Chief Michael T. Russell. “We know they’re away from their own families and it’s exhausting for them, too. But I also know our entire region appreciates their efforts.”
Russell said Cape Coral Fire Department received assistance from more than 20 different departments, including an urban rescue team from Ohio, in the aftermath of the Category 4 storm.
That coordinated effort is being heralded as the largest of its kind in state history, said Shawn Whited, Pasco County Fire Rescue’s Division Chief of Operations, who also serves as the State Emergency Response Plan Coordinator for Region 4 — an eight-county task force that includes Sumter County.
“This is the largest coordinated event to date since the emergency response plan was enacted,” said Whited, who noted the coordination of such a plan came to be after Hurricane Andrew’s devastating landfall in 1992. “This is the largest hurricane to ever hit that part of the state. It’s going to end up being one of the most destructive hurricanes ever. There’s a lot of work to do.”
Jose Finol, of Station 44 in The Villages, said the opportunity to put in the relief effort was especially meaningful to him, after briefly living in Cape Coral area as an adolescent.
“Anyone who’s in this career has a passion for helping people in need, and situations like these are where you feel really good about what you’re doing,” Finol said. “These people need our help and it’s an honor to be able to provide whatever we can for them.”
Cain said his crews in The Villages know the feeling of receiving out-of-town assistance, after the community was devastated by an overnight tornado on Groundhog Day in 2007.
“It’s a reciprocal thing that goes back and forth, and we’ve counted on them just like they’re counting on us,” Cain said. “But I’m extremely proud because all I’ve heard is nothing but high praise for our groups that were deployed down there. We’ve put a lot of time and effort into obtaining the certifications needed so we can deploy for situations like this, and I’m glad we’re able to come through when we’re needed.”
Senior writer Cody Hills can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5286, or cody.hills@thevillagesmedia.com
