VPSD crew trains on agency’s new ambulance

The Villages Public Safety Department is moving full speed ahead on its ambulance operations transition.Roughly 150 firefighter-paramedics took turns driving one of the agency’s new ambulances last week to become familiar with the nuances of the vehicle. It is a key step in getting them ready for Oct. 1, when The Villages Public Safety Department begins ambulance service in The Villages portion of Sumter County, replacing the county’s contracted provider, American Medical Response. “The driving training was a good move to get the crews acclimated and behind the wheel,” VPSD Fire Chief Edmund Cain said. “The training worked out terrific, and the crews are starting to get excited about the whole transition. Things are moving smoothly.” Also last week, the third of the 12 new ambulances arrived in the community. Of the 12, one will be stationed at each of the nine VPSD stations with three as backups.
The driver training consisted of multiple routes in The Villages High School parking lot that drivers had to execute without hitting any cones.
“A lot of our guys had Emergency Vehicle Operations Course training years ago, but since we just are beginning to transport, we want them to at least have knowledge of how it handles and know where all the buttons are,” said Kara Watts, division chief of EMS training. “All of our ambulances are different because we got ones that were available because of the shortages in supplies.”
Drivers had to pull through an alley of cones that narrowed and then back up; do a three-point turn; back into an alley dock/parking spot; serpentine through a line of cones forward and backward; do an emergency lane change; and then parallel park, all within eight minutes.
There also was a written test that covered basic truck functions, highway rules, regulations of driving and going through an intersection safely.
All of the new ambulances are equipped with backup cameras, but the drivers are taught to use their mirrors as well, Watts said. Another helpful addition to the ambulances is motorized stretchers, Cain said.
“It will reduce back injuries and is safe for the patient,” Cain said. “All 12 trucks will have the same type of structure, so that’s a big advantage.”
Having as many people trained on driving the new vehicles as possible helps staff prepare for any situation, Watts said.
“There might be a time where somebody from a fire engine is asked to drive the ambulance if we have a bad trauma call,” Watts said. “We just need more people in the back of the truck, so we’ll pull somebody from another apparatus to drive, and the more hands the better with the patient.”
Providing transport along with tending to patients on scene, which VPSD already does, means paramedics will spend more time with a patient and get to see them through more of their care, Cain said.
This training also allows the first responders to increase their skill sets, and Cain has heard positive feedback from his staff.
“It makes you a more valuable paramedic,” Cain said.
The agency plans on giving a refresher driving course for its ambulances and fire engines together each year, Watts said.
Leading up to Oct. 1, the department will focus on basic maintenance of the ambulances and making sure everyone is familiar with them. The remaining vehicles should arrive by late October and early November, and one EMT and one paramedic will be assigned to each of the ambulances, Watts said.
Earlier this year, the Village Center Community Development District unanimously approved the purchase of 12 new ambulances for $2.48 million.
The transition became official after several meetings last summer, when citizens voiced concerns about lagging ambulance response times under the county’s contract with AMR.
In September, the county ultimately decided to end its contract with AMR and have VPSD and Sumter County Fire and EMS take over their own ambulance operations.
There is also an ongoing effort to create an independent fire district within The Villages. A bill sponsored by Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford, successfully passed in the Florida Senate (39-0) and the House of Representatives (116-0) in March.
Gov. Ron DeSantis officially approved the department’s efforts to create the district. Voters in the proposed district will be asked if they support it as part of the November general election. A fire district independent of county control would allow VPSD to tailor its resources to the unique needs of the community that stretches beyond Sumter County.
The new district’s boundaries would include all of The Villages in Sumter County, while areas of the community in Lake and Marion counties would be covered through agreements with other government entities. The district would be governed by an elected board and have the ability to raise its own funding and determine its own spending so Villagers would know precisely where every penny was spent.
Formation of an Independent Fire Control and Rescue District provides VPSD with the most financial accountability and transparency, operational autonomy, and would be governed by residents residing within the district, Cain said.
Senior Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.