Voters to decide on separate fire district

Residents of The Villages will vote this November on establishing a fire district independent of county control within the community. Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford, successfully shepherded a bill he sponsored to create the new district through the Florida Legislature, which ended its 2022 session Monday. The initiative received unanimous support from the Florida Senate (39-0) and the House of Representatives (116-0). The bill is expected to be signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, allowing the issue to go before voters on the ballot this fall. Hage voiced support for the effort after it emerged last summer amid a contentious conversation at the county level about the future of emergency medical response.
“This gives the residents the opportunity to have the final say in November,” he said. “My hope is that they vote yes on this special district. It will save lives and change the way emergency services are handled in The Villages forever.”
Hage’s respect in Tallahassee was a major reason why the bill cleared each step with ease, said Kenny Blocker, district manager.
“We appreciate everything Rep. Hage did to get this issue through the legislative process,” he said. “We knew we faced tough odds because of the way special districts can be viewed in Tallahassee. But he knew the right channels to go through to make it happen for us.”
Hage said he appreciated the support for the bill from fellow lawmakers.
“We passed this local bill unanimously throughout the entire process,” he said. “This bill gained support from the entire state legislature because it makes sense in the demographics in which it will serve. It will have immediate impact and save lives.”
A fire control district that is independent of county control would allow The Villages to tailor its resources to the unique needs of the community that stretches beyond Sumter County.
The new district’s boundaries would include all of The Villages in Sumter, while continuing to serve portions of the community in Lake and Marion counties through interlocal and mutual aid agreements, respectively.
The district would be able to raise its own funding and determine its own spending so Villages residents would know precisely where every penny was spent.
The district would be governed by an elected board.
Areas elsewhere in Sumter County would continue to be served by the county-run Sumter County Fire and Rescue.
Florida is already home to 53 independent special fire districts across the state - including the Reedy Creek Fire Department established in 1968 to serve the Disney World area.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.