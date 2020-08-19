Voters choose new faces for Sumter Commission

Challengers defeated three incumbent Sumter County commissioners in Tuesday’s Republican primary election. Gary Search, Oren Miller and Craig Estep each will move on to the November general election. Incumbent commissioners Al Butler, Steve Printz and Don Burgess lost by large margins. Each of the challengers ran campaigns that condemned the commission’s decision last year to increase the property tax rate. Candidate Gary Search, a retired high school counselor who defeated Al Butler in District 1, thanked voters for their confidence. “This was a victory for the people,” he said. “We are here to serve as public servants, and the people recognize that. I look forward to serving all residents of Sumter County.”
Miller, a retired facility logistics manager, who defeated Steve Printz in District 5, expressed similar appreciation for voter confidence.
“I want to thank all of you for helping me get past the primary election successfully,” he said. “I’m honored that you have placed your confidence and support in me. I still need to win the general election on Nov. 3, but with your continuing support we can do this. We can bring Sumter County back to the citizens of the county with honesty, loyalty and transparency.”
Estep, who defeated Don Burgess in District 3, also thanked voters for their support.
“Their voice came through loud and clear, and we’re are listening,” said Estep, a former highway patrolman, helicopter pilot and a Marine. “We look forward to working with all citizens within Sumter County whether they are from the North, South, East or West. It will be our privilege to serve them as public servants.”
Printz, who is also commission chairman, expressed appreciation for being able to serve.
“It’s a disappointing evening, but the voters have spoken and pretty resoundingly,” said Printz, a retired Navy captain. “We will transition. The county is poised for a lot of good things in the future, and I’m pleased to have been part of building the foundation.”
Butler voiced similar sentiments.
“It has been my pleasure serving the people of Sumter County for the last eight years, and I’m proud of the work I’ve done,” he said. “I know Sumter County is well positioned to be successful in the future. I am personally disappointed with the outcome, but offer my hearty congratulations to Gary Search.”
Burgess said he looks forward to a smooth transition.
“I was a little disappointed not to have the opportunity to continue the many plans for the future of Sumter, especially in the area of economic development,” he said. “At the same time, we certainly understand and appreciate the vote of the voters of Sumter County. I look forward to working with Craig Estep. I spoke with him, and hopefully I can find some time to explain the many opportunities we have in Sumter County. These new leaders will pick up the reins and carry us forward.”
In the wake of the election, the commission faces two immediate considerable challenges during the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.
First, the state announced last week it is facing a $3.4 billion decrease in 2020-21 general revenue from the original forecast released in January. That decrease will have an immediate impact in state revenue sharing with all local governments.
County Administrator Bradley Arnold advised in budget workshops the county faces a year-over-year local decrease of about $2.4 million in the current 2019-2020 budget because of the impact of COVID-19 on mostly sales and gasoline tax revenue.
However, commissioners face an even greater challenge in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, Arnold said.
“The anticipated impact from the state revenue estimates that we use is $6.1 million less than where we should be for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1,” he said.
In response, the commission adopted a proposed 2020-2021 budget as of mid-July to handle the impact, Arnold said.
“Cumulative COVID-19 revenue impact real and projected through Sept. 30, 2021, is $8.5 million,” he said.
Continued development in the county, outside of The Villages, also poses a challenge for the commission during the coming fiscal year.
Commissioners will be tasked with roadway expansions, maintenance and repairs, particular in Bushnell, Webster and Wildwood, with elected officials in those communities approving new residential and commercial developments. Much of that cost centers on right-of-way purchases and easements necessary to facilitate traffic flow and reduce the potential for congestion.
One example of the roadway infrastructure needs will occur with the development of a new commercial center at County Road 466 and U.S. Highway 301. The Wildwood City Commission approved development of an Aldi grocery store and a Dairy Queen at that intersection, with high traffic counts anticipated.
Commissioners also take office during the new fiscal year with an opportunity to build upon its legacy of success.
Sumter has one of the lowest total property tax rates in the state, when all taxing authorities are combined. It ranks as the safest county in the state, according to Florida Department of Law Enforcement data. And county property values grew substantially over the past four years, according to the Sumter County Property Appraiser’s Office.
The county also leads the state in the number of both accredited county services and public-private partnerships. The innovative leadership tops the state in cost efficiencies and proof of meeting operating standards for the government that serves around 132,000 citizens in The Villages metropolitan statistical area.
This type of professional work on behalf of the county’s taxpayers recently led the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce board of directors to honor the commission.
The focus on developing public-private partnerships also ranks high on the commission’s accomplishments. That includes support for the UF Health and The Villages partnership to build a new acute-care hospital and a 400-acre medical research and development campus in the county.
Senior writer David R. Corder can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5241, or david.corder@thevillagesmedia.com.
