Vote clears path for Coleman Ridge mixed-use project

A plan to bring more housing for working families, along with more businesses and industry to the Coleman area, has the green light to move forward.
The Sumter County Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved an amendment to the future land use map, a rezoning request and a development agreement following public hearings.
Plans for the Coleman Ridge mixed-use development includes 550 homes, up to 100,000 square feet of commercial development and up to 7 million square feet of industrial use on about 563 acres located south of the Coleman city limits and east of U.S. Highway 301.
Those plans also show how the realigned U.S. Highway 301 will split the property, providing a buffer between its proposed residential area and an industrial park that is four times the size of the nearby Gov. Rick Scott Industrial Park.
The proposed commercial area would be located along the realigned U.S. 301 corridor.
In other action Tuesday:
• The commission agreed to vote on the future of ambulance service on Sept. 21 rather than Oct. 12. The earlier date comes after a citizen committee assigned to study the issue heeded the call of Commissioner Doug Gilpin to accelerate its timeline. “I’m distressed about all the talk and no action,” said Gilpin, whose shorter timeline was overridden by other commissioners. “I’ve said from the start that we’ve waited too long. I’d be prepared to vote tonight on the EMS issue. It’s overwhelming the outcry from the citizens. I’d like to move along as quickly as possible.”
• The commission approved a special-use permit for the Catholic Diocese of Orlando to build a cemetery on about 60 acres of land in the Oxford area. The cemetery located west of County Road 101 about a half-mile north of CR 104 is planned to include a chapel, cremation garden, burial plots, administration building with columbarium and on-site parking.
• Commissioner Oren Miller spent nearly four minutes during his public comments complaining about not receiving more favorable media coverage.
• Commissioner Craig Estep, who was elected through a coordinated campaign with Miller and Gary Search, publicly distanced himself from the anti-growth bloc that has billed itself as the “EMS team.” The trio has faced mounting criticism for centering its agenda on failed tax increases, delaying action on the ambulance issue and botching a plan to bring a UF Health hospital to the county. “EMS was a campaign slogan that is no longer applicable because the 2020 election is over,” Estep said, echoing Gilpin’s stance on ambulances. “However EMS as it applies to emergency medical services is a very real issue this board needs to address, and it needs to do so expeditiously. We need to move to protect our citizens.”
