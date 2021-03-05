Volunteers step up with generous spirit

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 66F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.