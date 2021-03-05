Volunteers step up with generous spirit

Residents looking to find something to do with their grandchildren over spring break or attempting to get back into a regular routine can consider volunteering with one of the several charitable nonprofits around The Villages. Some of these nonprofit organizations seeking volunteers include UF Health The Villages Hospital, local thrift stores, Habitat for Humanity The Villages Club, the Salvation Army of Lake and Sumter Counties and local crafting groups that make items for those in need. “Volunteers play a major role in the various projects we do,” said Village of Tall Trees resident Sally Read, co-president of Habitat for Humanity The Villages Club. “Our entire team is made up of volunteers and without each other, we would never get any work done or be able to help those in need.”
According to a recent report by Corporation for National and Community Service, older Americans who volunteer experience more longevity and report less disability.
“Volunteering can provide a sense of purpose in older adults undergoing transitions, such as unemployment, retirement or the loss of a spouse,” the report said.
Catherine Alicia Georges, principal volunteer spokesperson for the AARP, said volunteering has several health benefits as well.
“Volunteering is proven to help reduce depression and stress levels, boost self-confidence and even help those participating live longer,” she said.
Making a difference
Lou Slawetsky, of the Village of Gilchrist, has been volunteering as an outdoor transportation driver for UF Health The Villages Hospital for about three years.
“I started in 2018, and I just fell in love with it,” he said. “The work I do here, is just so satisfying, and it gives me an opportunity to meet lots of people.”
Slawetsky’s job is to transport hospital patients and their families to and from the parking lot in a golf cart shuttle.
“Working in outdoor transportation, it can be warm at times,” he said. “But I do it with the thought that I am helping other people — saving them from a long walk which can be hard on their knees or joints. I love what I do because it is a way to be a part of the community.”
Lou Emmert, volunteer coordinator for UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation, said she loves seeing some of the volunteers returning to work.
“They help to brighten the place up with their cheerful smiles,” said the Village of Belle Aire resident. “They work hard to help out the rest of the hospital staff and are always willing to lend a hand when needed.”
Assisting the thrifty
Nancy Cummings, of the Village De La Vista, oversees production at Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe. She has been volunteering there for about seven years.
“I got into volunteering because I wanted to find a way to dedicate a portion of my time to help others,” she said. “Working at Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe is great because you never know who you are going to meet.”
As the hospital starts bringing additional volunteers back, many end up at the thrift store until they are able to return to their normal positions at the hospital, Cummings added.
“We have a lot of volunteers who come through and each one finds us differently,” she said. “Some of them talk to friends, others find us by just following their love of shopping at thrift stores.”
Cummings said each position within the thrift store or at the hospital are four-hour shift increments that fit the volunteers’ schedule.
“I love working in the thrift store,” she said. “You never know what you might find.”
Ginger Wray used to shop thrift stores all the time.
It is how she became a volunteer at the resale store for Love In the Name of Christ of the Heart of Florida, or Love INC., which is called Centisible Furnishings.
“I loved being able to shop in the thrift stores and let my creativity ooze as I found pieces I could use inside my home,” the Village of Winifred resident said. “I once found a table and thought about how I could repurpose it, so I took it home and fixed it up. Now it resides perfectly in my dining room.”
Shopping wasn’t the only thing that brought Wray to the nonprofit store.
“I wanted to be able to help others,” she said.
Getting crafty for others
Abundance of Love and the Boomer Loomers are among the groups looking for volunteers to help them craft a variety of mittens, hats, scarves and other items. Anyone who knows how to loom, crochet, knit or sew can get involved, no matter their age. The goods are donated to local cancer centers and nursing homes.
“We just want people to know we care about them and we do that by crafting all year,” said Village Santo Domingo resident and Abundance of Love founder Jen Smith. “The items we craft go to a variety of people, including those who may be (living) in the Ocala National Forest, and those who are suffering from breast cancer.”
Boomer Loomers President Amy Donato said the group is making hats, scarves and mittens to donate to Alzheimer’s patients, people in poverty in the forest and those undergoing chemotherapy at cancer centers.
“There is such a need this year,” the Village of Marsh Bend resident said. “We are doing our best to make sure that everyone requesting items get them, because they depend on us.”
Other nonprofits helping people
“Volunteers help to make such a difference,” said Village Santiago resident Maj. Marie Harris, public relations and volunteer coordinator for The Salvation Army of Lake and Sumter Counties. “They help us to reach more people with our charitable giving and help make a difference in their lives.”
The Salvation Army helps feed families in need with a local food pantry they keep stocked for families in need. They also are accepting volunteers for after-school tutoring to help local students with their studies.
“Our goal is to share the word of God through our actions, not just our words,” she said. “We are compelled to care for people in need, whatever the need.”
Habitat for Humanity The Villages Club is working on their first home in Fruitland Park for a single mother, Joyce Tohill, who has two girls, one of whom has a disability.
“We wanted to be able to give this family something beautiful — something that would change their lives,” Read said. “She has been a single mom who also has taken in foster kids. As a volunteer, we get to go in and give them something they have only dreamed about but never thought they would accomplish.”
Tohill, of Tavares, said she couldn’t believe the generosity of members of the club.
“They are just amazing,” she said. “Not only is my disabled daughter getting her own room for the first time, but they have really taken care of everything — furniture and groceries included. I cry every time I talk to them or see their progress because I just can’t imagine that it’s going to be my home.”
Staff Writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
