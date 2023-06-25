Volunteers seek summer help

For volunteer groups, summer is a challenging time.
Most area nonprofits and charitable organizations rely on volunteers to stay up and running. During summertime, their volunteer numbers dip as snowbirds leave for cooler climes, people take vacations and clubs go on hiatus.
This leaves places like food pantries and shelters with fewer resources, in terms of both people and donations. Volunteer groups like the Friends of Lake Griffin State Park, UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation and Villagers Habitat for Humanity Club also find themselves short of the volunteers they need to continue to do their important work in the local community.
The Friends of Lake Griffin State Park
The nonprofit group collects funds to support Lake Griffin State Park and provides programming. The 620-acre park in Fruitland Park features hiking trails and waterways for visitors to explore.
Linda Morrison volunteers to lead kayak tours as a Friends of Lake Griffin State Park tour guide and teaches participants about the ecosystem of the area.
“There is a healing property in nature. It’s good for people to get out into nature,” said Morrison, of the Village of St. James. “Everything is interconnected and we try and make people aware of the impact of things like torrential rain, invasive species like snails, and pesticides.”
During the summertime, volunteers’ guide services are in high demand. But the organization can offer only limited programs because of low volunteer numbers.
Currently, the group cannot offer boat tours or hiking tours because volunteers are not available to lead the programs, Morrison said. And because of the limited availability of volunteers, kayak tours must be booked in advance.
“We want to have more programs and raise awareness,” Morrison said. “We hear all the time from people who have lived here for years and didn’t even know about the park.”
Getting more volunteers would help the park because they could offer more events, which in turn gets people involved in protecting their environment.
For more information about Lake Griffin State Park, visit floridastateparks.org. Anyone who is interested in volunteering can click on the “Get Involved” tab for more information.
UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation
The auxiliary foundation supports UF Health The Villages Hospital, and summer is a particularly difficult time for the group.
“Before COVID we had around 1,000 volunteers working in pretty much every department in the hospital,” said Lou Emmert, volunteer coordinator for the foundation. “So when summer came and we lost volunteers, it wasn’t as bad.”
The auxiliary currently has about 700 volunteers signed up, but not all of them are active. Volunteers can work in more than 40 departments such as the kitchen, the reception area, or shuttling visitors to and from the parking lot.
Shifts are four hours long and volunteers may work only one shift per week or as many as they wish, Emmert said.
“One issue we have is with people having the same schedule,” said Emmert, of the Village of Belle Aire. “There are a lot of volunteers who can only work a few days each week, but I need volunteers on all shifts, each week.”
The foundation also runs Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe in Lady Lake, which has about 250 volunteers but always is looking for more.
“We take in all the donations and organize them, then price them and put them throughout the floor for people to buy,” said volunteer leader Beth Malak, of the Village of Sabal Chase. “All the money goes to supporting the hospital.”
Each volunteer saves the hospital money, which then can be directed to other important areas.
Emmert said the volunteers save the hospital more than $1 million.
“It gets a lot harder when there are fewer people,” she said. “The volunteers are crucial to the hospital running smoothly.”
Volunteers do not need any medical experience, or experience working in a hospital. For more information on how to volunteer, visit centralflorida.ufhealth.org.
The Villagers Habitat for Humanity Club
The club focuses on building homes for families looking for affordable housing, but when they don’t have homes to build, members do repair work on houses that already are built and need some extra love.
Co-president Sally Read said the volunteers participate in a program called Home Assist, which gives a helping hand to those in the local area who are sick, injured or disabled and can’t do yard work and other tasks.
“We do weeding and bush trimming, we fix sprinklers and mow grass, pressure wash houses,” said Read, of the Village of Tall Trees. “And we don’t charge any money, we only get donations, and we help people who cannot do the work themselves.”
Members do their best to keep up with the demand for the program, but the number of requests outweighs the number of volunteers, she said.
“We can only get to so many houses a day, and in the summertime it gets so hot so fast, which makes working outside a challenge,” Read said.
For more information about joining the Villagers Habitat for Humanity Club, email villagershabitat@gmail.com.
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.