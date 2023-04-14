Volunteers’ hard work to take center stage

Volunteers are the backbone of many communities, and volunteers in The Villages provide thousands of hours to their neighbors.
National Volunteer Appreciation Week begins Sunday, and there’s a lot of giving back to acknowledge locally. Every year, volunteers help others through food pantries, handiwork, recreational activities, as well as scores of other causes. Last year, Villages Recreation and Parks Department volunteers broke their own record — again.
Ron Sandstrom considers himself an early riser by nature, but when he gets up before the sun’s rays beam across the sky every Tuesday he does it with a plan in mind.
Sandstrom, of the Village of Pine Ridge, volunteers at Shared Harvest, a community garden in Lady Lake that donates all produce to local food pantries and soup kitchens.
Volunteers are responsible for everything at the garden: planting, weeding, pruning, watering, harvesting, maintenance and repairs.
“I’ve volunteered at the garden for over a year now every Tuesday, and the whole concept of the garden being volunteer-run is wonderful,” Sandstrom said. “Knowing the produce goes to food pantries and being adults who get to play in the dirt, it’s just a great experience.”
Sandstrom likes knowing the vegetables he helps grow feed local families.
“It’s a good feeling any time humans do things to help other humans,” he said. “I think that’s one of the best things we can do, is do things for other people without expecting something from it.”
The Villages Recreation and Parks Department honored the more than 5,000 volunteer leaders with the Resident Lifestyle Groups at the annual Volunteer Appreciation event in March at The Sharon Performing Arts Center.
Pam Henry, manager of lifestyle, events and public relations, said club leaders broke the department’s volunteering records.
“In 2022 the volunteers amassed closed to 300,000 service hours,” Henry said. “Every time a club leader organizes a meeting that is considered volunteering, because they are giving their time to the community.”
The department calculated at least 252,500 hours logged by leaders of Resident Lifestyle Groups.
Henry said they use estimates of clubs spending around two hours a week for 18 weeks each year. But, because some groups meet every week, the number is likely much higher.
Some of the most frequent groups that meet are exercise groups, with Zumba, dancing and other forms of fitness filling the Recreation calendar.
Rosalie Lasby leads her Aerobic Fever exercise class every week at Chula Vista Recreation Center to a crowd of people eager to get moving. Lasby said the group is filled with friendly people.
“I see a lot of regular faces in the class and there are a lot of people who made friends in class,” she said. “I love Aerobic Dance, and since it’s something I would do alone, I figured why not take the time to teach others?”
For more than 13 years, Barbara Matson has taught Zumba to Villagers. Matson, of the Village of St. Catherine, said she taught in several regions of The Villages.
“I started in SeaBreeze, then moved to Eisenhower Recreation,” Matson said. “When I moved to St. Catherine, my neighbors and I realized how few activities there were for new neighborhoods.”
Matson’s classes are loud and filled with cheering and laughter. Matson encourages people to move only as much as their body will allow.
“It’s not just about exercise or losing weight. Sometimes people just need simple movement,” she said. “But oftentimes they also just need socializing.”
Matson said seeing the crowd of smiling — and sweating —faces encourages her to keep giving her time to Villagers.
Many of the social groups registered with the Recreation Department also have philanthropic arms.
The Quilting Guild of The Villages has more than 1,000 members who love to quilt and sew. When they aren’t making personal projects they are making items for those in need.
Sheila Robbins, of the Village of Fernandina, is a member of the Khaki Quilters and a Quilts of Valor Foundation member.
Quilts of Valor is a national group that gives handmade quilts to veterans. Robbins and other quilters take time, money and effort out of their day to make the heartfelt quilts.
“The quilts are an award for the veterans,” Robbins said. “We spend time making them, sure, but we do it out of gratitude and respect for the recipient.”
The scope of volunteering goes beyond The Villages. For example, Nathan Howell volunteers at the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. The facility is the only soup kitchen in the area that provides hot meals on location.
•Howell said the few hours a week he spends at the soup kitchen make him feel good because he knows he’s making a positive impact on the lives of others.
“The work isn’t too grueling, so why wouldn’t I?” he said. “I like to think that even if I inspire only one person to volunteer, that’s making an impact.”
A few times a week the soup kitchen sends out packaged homemade meals for people who are home-bound or unable to cook for themself.
Recently the soup kitchen expanded the radius of neighborhoods to deliver to, which means they need more food and more drivers.
The soup kitchen is looking for people with a good driving record, their own car, and who are younger than 75. People interested in volunteering at the soup kitchen can call 352-748-1008.
Barbara McManus is the president for the board of directors at the soup kitchen, and she said they will never not be in need of volunteers.
“Whether people give their time or their money, it’s a constant requirement because we are fully volunteer-operated,” McManus said.
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
