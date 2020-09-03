The Community Medical Care Center adapted to continue caring for local patients in need during the pandemic. The nonprofit free clinic now uses a combination of telephone and face-to-face appointments to control foot traffic into the Leesburg facility. Even averaging 225 patients a month lately, compared to its usual 500, it faces a shortage of volunteer caregivers. Tammy Youngren, office manager and ministry director, is concerned some patients are avoiding visits because of fears over the coronavirus. “We need the community to know we are here,” she said. “We never shut down.” Volunteer providers were asked to stay home at the start of the pandemic for their safety. Not everyone has returned since they’ve been allowed back, so the clinic needs more volunteers, especially nurses and receptionists, Youngren said.
Anne McCusker couldn’t wait to start seeing patients again.
The Village of Briar Meadow resident has been a registered nurse for more than 40 years, volunteering at the clinic for about three.
Without the center, many of these patients wouldn’t have access to necessary medical care, she said.
The clinic offers free primary and specialty services to patients under 65 years old who are uninsured and have income at or below 150% of the federal poverty level, about $19,100 for a single-person household.
Villagers may not realize there’s a need close to home, McCusker said.
“We have means, we have health insurance, we have money,” she said. “It’s easy to forget there are other whole groups of people who are not like you at all and really struggle.”
Health care can be especially hard to obtain for people who are middle-aged or on the cusp of Medicare age who are starting to experience health issues.
“Some are working very low-wage jobs. They can’t afford health care, or the health care isn’t offered,” McCusker said. “We can fill that gap.”
It’s a rewarding experience for volunteers, she said. McCusker’s frequently inspired by the patients in her care, like those who are in residential treatment programs for drug and alcohol addiction.
No matter what difficult situations patients are dealing with, they’re always quick to ask how she’s doing, McCusker said.
“They’re trying so hard to get their lives back on track,” she said. “I don’t know if I would have that kind of fortitude.”
