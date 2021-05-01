Virtual productions likely here to stay

A night at the theater might look different these days for some patrons. Computer screens sometimes are becoming the stage, watched from a couch rather than a folded seat. Venues are bringing entertainment into homes via livestreams and recorded shows, turning living rooms into theaters. Virtual entertainment became a popular medium for many during the pandemic, and some entertainment experts say the trend could continue. “I know I love being able to see theater from my home when I am not feeling well or just not up to putting on fancy clothes,” said Whitney Morse, artistic director of The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol and The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, both of which provide virtual entertainment options. “But also, there are many people who would love to come to the theater but can’t. Perhaps they have limited resources and or access to travel, or are homebound in some way. Or, they just don’t live close enough to see that production. Virtual productions solve all of those problems.”
The Studio
In addition to live performances, The Studio recently added a watch-from-home digital option for its most recent show, “Ada and the Engine.”
“I think Studio patrons benefit by having another option for seeing the show, especially for anyone with mobility issues, health issues, or anyone not feeling comfortable going back out into the world yet,” said Danielle Paccione, production manager at The Studio. “Making these shows accessible to everyone is something that is important to all of us at The Studio.”
The digital option is a recording made available to play at designated times and dates. A calendar of those dates is available at thesharonstudio.com. Tickets also are available for in-person performances of that show, which is running until Saturday at The Sharon.
Tickets can be purchased online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location.
“I think some form of (virtual entertainment) will (continue),” Morse said. “I know for us, we plan to incorporate some form of virtual content from here on out. I imagine other theaters will do the same.”
Some of that content comes free.
The Studio since September has offered 15 Snack-Size Plays: 10-minute plays that range from poignant to funny and straightforward to avant-garde. Recorded via Zoom, with characters appearing in boxes onscreen, it’s easy to feel like a part of the conversation watching them.
And at least two more — “Dragonflies” in May and “The Thought Doesn’t Count”in — June — are on the horizon.
The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra
The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra has been livestreaming performances throughout the 2020-2021 season, also free to patrons.
“I know most of the audience will be unable to buy tickets (because of the limited) capacity and also because a lot of people were afraid to go in a social place,” said VPO founder and conductor Pasquale Valerio. “It is also a way to show our appreciation to patrons for the support they have given us all these years.”
And patrons have returned the gratitude. Around 1,500 people watched the VPO’s Classical Concert via livestream in April, according to Valerio.
“That is a great number, considering we have no history of livestreaming,” Valerio said. “A lot of people around the world log in to (see) The Villages Philharmonic. We are in The Villages, but the viewers are in Europe, Asia, everywhere.”
Patrons also have tuned in for livestreamed conversations between Valerio, guest artists and colleagues before the concerts.
The next concert also will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Wednesday at thevillagesphilharmonic.org.
The orchestra may or may not continue the livestreams, depending on the seating capacity for the 2021-2022 season at The Sharon, Valerio said.
Orlando Fringe
Thespians all over the world also will participate in DigiFringe, a virtual option provided this year by the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, June 4 to 18.
The festival will provide quality recordings of plays that will have taken place at the festival in May, including video submissions by artists from around the world.
“We knew we were not going to get a huge number of applications like we usually do from international artists because there’s no way for them to travel to Orlando. We knew with those factors, artists were not going to apply or feel comfortable applying, and we didn’t want those artists (to miss out),” said Brian Sikorski, marketing director for Orlando Fringe.
In lieu of an in-person festival last year, Orlando Fringe instead offered virtual content. It also offered virtual content in conjunction with the Winter Mini-Fest in January.
“It’s exciting — it’s something we’ve had practice with, and I think people are going to enjoy it,” Sikorski said.
More information is available at orlandofringe.org.
