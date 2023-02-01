Villages Twirlers mark 20 years of performing

For 20 years, The Villages Twirlers has been thrilling audiences with its baton twirling skills.
As a way of celebrating the resident group’s anniversary, the Twirlers surprised the audience Monday evening at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square by forming a flash mob. About 60 members blended into the crowd, each wearing a costume from the group’s 20-year history.
Two songs into Scooter the DJ’s set, he asked everyone to clear the dance floor. As Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” started, group captain Ann Pelle headed out to perform a solo. A small group of women formed to join Pelle, and with each successive blow of the whistle, more people joined the group, filling the front portion of the dance area. At the end of the routine, the baton-twirlers all formed a line and gave a bow by pointing at their left feet.
“It was everything I hoped it would be,” said Pelle, of the Village of Briar Meadow. “I’m just so grateful to our fellow residents that they’ve been so kind to us. If the teammates are happy and the audience is happy, that makes me happy. It’s a full circle of happiness.”
In 2003, Judy Marshall was teaching a baton twirling class to about nine people, including Pelle. Someone suggested they form a twirling club, and when it came time to choose a president, Pelle was the unanimous choice.
“I never thought in a million years that I would mushroom this thing,” Pelle said.
The Twirlers’ first gig was a halftime show at a polo match. Pelle had to come up with a routine quickly.
“I was terrified,” she said.
That led to joining parades in The Villages and outside the area, including Lady Lake’s Christmas parade, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Leesburg, and Georgefest in Eustis.
“I take my team out there and I represent The Villages,” Pelle said. “I make sure they have top-notch costumes and show routines. I want to do the best I can.”
The Twirlers group has performed at the Citrus Bowl Parade for several years, becoming an audience favorite. One year, the group performed in the parade then took a bus to Jacksonville early the next morning to be a part of the Gator Bowl Parade.
“On the ride home from the Gator Bowl, you could have heard a pin drop,” Pelle said. “Everybody was sleeping.”
Members also have performed at halftime shows during Orlando Magic games.
“To see yourself on the Jumbotron, that was really cool,” Pelle said.
From that initial group of nine people, the Twirlers has grown to about 85 members.
“I’ll think, ‘I’ll stop this thing at 20, but I couldn’t turn people down,” Pelle said. “I gave them the joy that others get out of it, why would I take it away? After 50, I said, I give up. We’re taking everybody.”Depending on their skill level, new members usually take about a month to get the basic skills down.
After about five years of work, Pelle unveiled the Twirlers’ drum corps in 2007, giving the twirlers a backbeat to march to.
Robin Walewski joined the drum corps right around its inception. She had played the snare drum in her high school’s marching band.
“The drumming rudiments came back (to me),” said Walewski, of the Village of Sabal Chase.
The year before, Walewski saw the Twirlers at Lake Sumter Landing and noticed they had taps on their boots to keep time.
“I said, ‘They need a drum line,’” she said. “The next year, they had a drum line.”
When the group performs at one of the town squares, Pelle uses a show team of about 20 twirlers along with the drum corps. The parades feature all the members.
Andrea Lewis joined the Twirlers in 2005 after going to Lake Sumter Landing on the Fourth of July and seeing the Twirlers perform. She last twirled a baton back in high school.
At one practice, Marshall handed Lewis a baton and told her to get in the back of the line.
“By the end of it, I knew the routine,” said Lewis, of the Village of Winifred. “Oh, it was great. When you get older, you can still do this. It’s something you don’t forget.”
One highlight Lewis and Walewski will never forget was being a part of a parade at the Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort.
“Walking down Main Street U.S.A. was mind-blowing,” Walewski said. “I get goose bumps thinking about it.”
When Pelle started the group, she never expected the many friendships created from the members.
“It’s the happiness of a large family that truly loves each other,” Pelle said. “They look out after each other.”
“This may be a team, but we’re a family,” Lewis said.
Just like the Queen song heard Monday night, Pelle has no plans to stop twirling now.
“I hope to do it for another 20 years,” she said.
Staff writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.