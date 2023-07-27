Villages SC inspires new soccer fans

It’s well-known that soccer is gaining traction in the United States. Leagues at all levels of the domestic professional game are growing and a recent Gallup poll credits soccer with 52% more fans nationally now than in 2012 — growth outpacing ice hockey (up 42%), basketball (up 27%), baseball (up 8%) and football (down 7%).
But local fans don’t have to drive to Orlando — or pay $280 to see Lionel Messi in Miami — to watch meaningful soccer.
The Villages SC may not boast the best player on the continent, but the club is making waves in the semi-professional game.
The Buffalo, set to play for the USL League Two Southern Conference title Friday, stand out as the most ambitious and consistently successful program among Florida’s amateur ranks.
Since co-founders Anderson DaSilva and Maen Hussein brought the former Ocala Stampede to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown in 2016, The Villages SC has become the state’s most accomplished USL League Two club.
The Buffalo have four Southeast Division titles, reaching the playoffs six times in seven seasons (the 2020 season was canceled by COVID). They won the Southern Conference crown in 2018, finishing as one of the league’s top four teams.
This season, TVSC is one of eight USL2 teams still standing. A win in Friday night’s conference championship at Newport News, Virginia, will send the Buffalo to the league semifinals for the second time.
“All the good players want to play for teams that play huge games,” longtime captain Yago Lopes said. “They know if they come here, they’re going to have that experience.”
No other semi-professional team in Florida has come close to that level of consistent success.
Of the 12 teams that make up the state’s two USL2 divisions, The Villages SC is the only one to reach the playoffs more than twice since 2016.
The Villages SC is a standard-bearer among USL2 clubs for a variety of reasons — quality coaching, strong infrastructure and community involvement among them.
Tantamount is the organization’s judiciousness when selecting players, prioritizing team culture first.
“We scout and we invite back players that line up with commitment and discipline and sacrifice,” DaSilva said.
Part of why The Villages SC can be so scrupulous is what the team offers. The club owns a complex along U.S. Highway 301 in Summerfield, which features three soccer pitches, a gym, and film and locker rooms.
“This is the closest thing you can get to professional without being professional,” said forward Chris Dilan, now in his fourth TVSC stint.
Additionally, players who join TVSC “on scholarship,” as DaSilva calls it, are housed on property just steps from the fields and enjoy free meals, laundry service and full-time access.
“Some places don’t have housing, don’t have food, so they have to work and they can’t be 100 percent concentrated on soccer,” goalkeeper Mathias Tieppo said.
The Villages SC also employs coaches and staff far better than what most semi-pro teams can boast. DaSilva holds A-Senior and A-Youth coaching licenses from U.S. Soccer, as well as a B-Senior license from the Union of European Football Associations.
Physiologist Claudio Pavanelli previously worked with professional teams in Brazil, training such international stars as Neymar and Ronaldinho. This summer, the team added nutritionist Lorenna Pimenta to develop player diets for optimal fitness.
The club also has a full grassroots system — its youth program, a USL Academy team and now a semi-pro UPSL side for local players not yet ready for USL2.
“The environment is getting better each year,” said VHS alum Joao Ribeiro, who began in the youth program and now plays midfield for the first team.
Because of all it provides, the club demands a certain standard of player conduct and involvement — everything from dedication and professionalism to working TVSC’s summer youth camps to engaging fans who turn out both home and away.
“They shout your name; they give you support all the way to the end,” midfielder Matheus Ferreira said of the fan base. “When you walk around the town, you feel like you are special.”
This year, the club moved from its own complex to The H.G. Morse Range at The Villages Charter School’s Buffalo Ridge campus, sacrificing convenience and a better, wider pitch to better accommodate fans at a golf cart-accessible location with more amenities.
“That’s the main reason we play — to represent the club and represent the people,” midfielder Pedro Santos said.
Come Friday night, the Buffalo hope to bring their supporters more joy. A victory over the Little Rock Rangers would return them to the USL2 semifinals, matching the club’s best finish ever.
And just maybe, the club’s process could pay off in a USL2 title.
“They make you feel like you are part of the Buffalo family,” Tieppo said. “It makes you play not just for yourself, but for the community. Maybe that’s the secret."
Senior writer Drew Chaltry can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5233 or at drew.chaltry@thevillagesmedia.com
