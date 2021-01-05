Villages recreation among state’s best

A visit to Everglades Recreation Complex might mean encountering cyclists and wildlife watchers along the pathways. Or people flying kites and racing model cars. The Villages Community Development Districts’ commitment to offering residents premier recreation opportunities shows in a recent recognition from a state group. District staff recently shared that the Florida Recreation and Parks Association, a nonprofit that promotes municipal parks throughout Florida’s communities, recognized Everglades Recreation Complex in its Facility Showcase. The annual showcase, featured in FRPA’s winter journal, spotlights newly designed or renovated parks and facilities. Its staff describes it as “a sort of yearbook of the achievements made throughout the state.”
Everglades’ diverse experiences, which include softball fields, a multipurpose sports field, basketball, pickleball, platform tennis, bocce, shuffleboard, corn toss, a remote-control car range and a pond dock for remote-control boats, remain a top draw for Villagers.
The Villages Cloud Chasers, a kite-flying group, recently began flying kites from Everglades. One member of the group, Greg Lamoureux, flies there every Saturday.
What he likes about flying kites from Everglades is the same reason that he likes flying anywhere in The Villages: its open areas.
“In Everglades, it’s wide open and everyone can see it,” said Lamoureux, of the Village of Osceola Hills.
Such positive experiences from Villagers are a testament to the recognition of The Villages’ facilities by the FRPA.
Everglades marks The Villages recreation facilities’ 11th inclusion in the showcase in the last nine years. The association previously featured Paradise Archery Range, Paradise Park, Soaring Eagle Softball & Shooting Complex, the Tierra Del Sol, Eisenhower, Rohan, Burnsed and Moyer recreation centers, Dudley Canine Park and Cattail Recreation Area.
John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department, said the high expectations of the community and excellence in his staff’s work compelled him to share information about the department’s facilities with the association.
Such attention holds up The Villages’ recreation areas and amenities as examples of the state’s best, and sharing information about them offers ideas and suggestions for other parks and recreation departments, he said.
“We feel we’re helping other agencies and communities,” Rohan said. “It’s kind of like sharing the recipe for a good cake.”
The Facility Showcase is not something just any park can be a part of.
The FRPA requires an application for each park or recreation facility submitted in the showcase, which includes providing background details on the facility’s size, its intent and how it fits with a community’s vision of providing parks and recreation services, Rohan said.
FRPA’s executive leadership peer reviews each application, he said.
The property, its central location and the types of amenities offered made Everglades stand out, Rohan said.
“It just allows for a variety of indoor and outdoor, active and passive recreation,” he said. “And there’s easy access to the pathway system.”
Rohan credits The Villages recreation areas’ current and previous inclusions in the Facility Showcase to the vision of the Developer and residents’ input.
“We feel very proud ... bringing these facilities to life for our residents’ enjoyment,” he said.
That even includes Villagers who travel from other parts of the community to experience it.
Bob Cates occasionally visits Everglades Recreation Area to participate in activities with his friends in the southern Villages. He and his wife, Veronica, bicycled along the pathway that edges along Hogeye Preserve. Veronica also went birding near the adjacent pond and marsh areas.
Cates, of the Village of Hemingway, said he’s thinking about trying in-line skating on the pathways on one of his next visits.
“I think as friends and people we know move down there,” he said, “we’ll continue making the trip.”
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
