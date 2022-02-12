Villages prepares for start of season of food and fun

Florida is approaching one of its tastiest times for tourism. The late winter traditionally marks the start of a high season for food and agricultural festivals in the state, celebrating key crops and culinary staples. The Villages fits into this culture with its enormously popular Brownwood Strawberry Festival in February — which this year will be expanded to a two-day event — followed by a blueberry festival in April.
Outside The Villages, theme park festival events and salutes to state cuisine like Cuban sandwich and Key lime pie are on the horizon. Food holds a particular importance to people who come to Florida — according to a 2017 survey from Visit Florida, the state’s public-private tourism marketer, food was the No. 2 reason that brought domestic, out-of-state travelers to the Sunshine State, trailed only by beaches.
Berry Festivals
Near the end of Florida’s strawberry growing season, many communities celebrate the harvests with festivals that offer fresh strawberries, strawberry-flavored treats like strawberry shortcake, and entertainment.
The Villages hosts one of the first of these events, the Brownwood Strawberry Festival, which is one of the community’s most popular special events. This year’s festival will be its first multi-day event, scheduled for Feb. 26-27.
More than 40 vendors are confirmed for the festival, according to The Villages Entertainment. Most of the vendors who will sell produce, such as Reed’s Groves in Weirsdale, buy their strawberries wholesale from growers in Plant City, the Hillsborough County city known as the winter strawberry capital of the world.
Fitting for that designation, Plant City also has the state’s biggest strawberry festival, the 11-day Florida Strawberry Festival. The event, which runs March 3-13 this year, features an abundance of strawberries and shortcakes. It also attracts performances from headline entertainers such as R&B group Boyz II Men, rock musician Sammy Hagar and country singer Sam Hunt.
Floral City and Ocala also have strawberry festivals of their own.
Strawberry festivals throughout Central Florida, including in The Villages, highlight the importance of Plant City as the hub for most of the nation’s winter strawberry crop, said Brianne Reichenbach, director of member services with the Florida Strawberry Growers Association.
“We have about 11,000 acres of strawberries, and when we’re in season, we celebrate it,” she said. “All of it is important. We need the festivals.”
But it’s not just strawberries that get the love. The Villages will host its first blueberry festival in Brownwood on April 22, around the start of the crop’s harvest.
Theme Park Events
During traditional off-peak times, theme parks often use food as a way to draw tourists.
SeaWorld Orlando is doing that now, with its Seven Seas Food Festival that features 24 vendors — which park staff call markets — that offer a variety of food specialties, plus craft beer and wine.
The festival is running Thursdays through Sundays from now until May 8.
Specialties include jerk chicken sliders from the Caribbean Market, a spicy tuna poke bowl from the Polynesian Market, miniature shepherd’s pies from the Ireland Market and gumbo from the New Orleans-inspired Gulf Coast Market.
New to this year’s festival is a wine tasting from the Clermont-based Lakeridge Winery, which is Florida’s largest winery.
Tastings include Lakeridge’s Southern red, Southern white, Cabernet sauvignon and sunblush wines.
While Disney fans will have to wait until the late summer for the marquee food festival at Walt Disney World Resort, the Epcot Food & Wine Festival, one upcoming festival will take place on Disney property.
The Mighty St. Patrick’s Day Festival at Raglan Road, a Disney Springs restaurant, happens in the days leading up to St. Patrick’s Day and the holiday itself. Previous festivals featured Irish food and performances from live bands and Irish dancers.
Diverse Culinary Celebrations
If it’s edible, Floridians will celebrate it.
Celebrations of Floridian culinary staples are expected later in the year, including the International Cuban Sandwich Festival on April 3 in Tampa’s Ybor City and the Key Lime Festival from June 30 to July 4 in Key West.
Some Florida cities, like Destin, Fort Myers and Tampa, host macaroni and cheese festivals.
The Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce has one planned, too. Its inaugural Lady Lake Mac N Cheese Festival is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. March 19 at Log Cabin Park.
The free event will be similar to a chili cook-off, with businesses and nonprofits preparing macaroni and cheese and competing to see who has the best recipe, said Leslie DiCesare, the chamber’s executive director.
She summed up the wide appeal of food festivals in explaining why the chamber organized the event.
“The way to a person’s heart is through their stomach,” DiCesare said. “We want to support our businesses as much as possible, and why not support them with some mac and cheese?”
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.